Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra Performs Two Programmes in Hong Kong Week 2023@Bangkok

After the success of its recent tour to Nanjing and Shanghai, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) will take part in the upcoming Hong Kong Week 2023 @Bangkok, a celebration of cultural exchange and artistic collaboration organised by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Joining forces with outstanding artists from Thailand, the HK Phil will present two vibrant concerts at Mahidol University in Bangkok on 21 and 22 October 2023.

Hong Kong Week 2023@Bangkok – Opening Programme

Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra: Shostakovich Piano Concerto (21 October)

The HK Phil will offer a remarkable introduction to the Hong Kong Week 2023@ Bangkok with an opening concert in the Prince Mahidol Hall of Mahidol University. To celebrate this extravaganza with Thailand, the orchestra will bring along renowned Thai musicians, pianist Poom Prommachart and its Principal Trumpet Nitiphum Bamrungbanthum, for this special occasion. Together, they will perform Shostakovich's First Piano Concerto which features solo trumpet almost as much as the piano. The HK Phil Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman will open the programme with Ravel's La valse and conclude with Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade, which depicts in colourful music the exotic tales of A Thousand and One Nights.

“Hong Kong Week 2023@Bangkok – Opening Programme: Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra: Shostakovich Piano Concerto” will be held on 21 October 2023 (Sat) at 4PM in the Prince Mahidol Hall of Mahidol University in Thailand. Tickets are priced at THB ฿4000, ฿3300, ฿2600, ฿2000, ฿1600, ฿1200 and ฿900. For ticketing information, please visit www.thaiticketmajor.com.

Co-presented by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department of the Government of the HKSAR and Mahidol University College of Music, Thailand

The soloists' appearance is sponsored by UOB

Hotel Partner: ONYX Hospitality Group

Hong Kong Week 2023@Bangkok

Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra x Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra: Brass & Percussion (22 October)

On the following day, the brass and percussion sections of the HK Phil will echo with their counterparts from the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra. Under the batons of Lorenzo Iosco and Thanapol Setabrahmana, this joint orchestra will perform notable fanfares that demonstrate festivities and solemness of the orchestral brass.

“Hong Kong Week 2023@Bangkok: Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra x Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra: Brass & Percussion” will be held on 22 October 2023 (Sun) at 4PM at the Music Auditorium, the College of Music at Mahidol University in Thailand. Tickets are priced at THB ฿400. For ticketing information, please visit www.thaiticketmajor.com.

Co-presented by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department of the Government of the HKSAR and Mahidol University College of Music, Thailand

Bangkok Pre-Tour Concert: Shostakovich Piano Concerto (18 October)

Prior to the cultural exchange in Bangkok, Hong Kong audiences will be able to experience the opening programme in the upcoming Hong Kong Week 2023@Bangkok, featuring pianist Poom Prommachart and the HK Phil's Principal Trumpet Nitiphum Bamrungbanthum performing under the baton of Lio Kuokman.

“Bangkok Pre-Tour Concert: Shostakovich Piano Concerto” will be held on 18 October 2023 (Wed) at 7:30PM in the Yuen Long Theatre Auditorium. Tickets uniformly priced at HK$50 as “HK Phil Jubilee Tickets” are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.

The soloists' appearance is sponsored by UOB