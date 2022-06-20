Hong Kong Dance Presents Anthology of Korean Folk Dance Myth of the Dancing Durumi

Korean folk dances have a refined elegance that evokes images of a durumi (Korean crane) in flight. Breathing out, the dancers effortlessly glide. Breathing in, they pause with a subtle grace. Their colourful traditional Korean costumes move in harmony with the distinctive rhythms of their folk tunes.

The Hong Kong Dance Company is bringing works of Seoul and Yanbian artists together in Hong Kong for the first time, to showcase the traditional charm and contemporary elegance inherent in Korean dance.

Performances run 9-18 September at Auditorium, Yuen Long Theatre and Auditorium, Sha Tin Town Hall.

Learn more at https://www.hkdance.com/en/performance/anthology-korean-folk-dance-myth-dancing-durumi.