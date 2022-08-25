HK Phil Music Director Maestro Jaap Van Zweden Returns To Open The 2022/23 Season

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) opens its 2022/23 Season with Music Director Jaap van Zweden returning to Hong Kong to conduct two splendid programmes in two consecutive weeks of September - Season Opening:JAAP | Beethoven 9 on 9 & 10 September 2022(Fri & Sat),and National Day Concert: Tan Dun & Bruckner on 16 & 17 September 2022 (Fri & Sat), both in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

The tickets for the Season Opening: JAAP | Beethoven 9 (9 & 10 September) have been sold out, and the tickets for National Day Concert: Tan Dun & Bruckner (16 & 17 September) are selling fast.

Season Opening: JAAP | Beethoven 9 (9 & 10 September)

In the Season Opening programme, Music DirectorJaap van Zweden, the HK Phil and a combined chorus of over 100 voices will present Beethoven's epic Ninth Symphony. From its tragic opening to its jubilant "Ode to Joy" finale, this symphony is one of the greatest emotional journeys in all music. Under the baton of van Zweden, the triumphant culmination of Beethoven's symphonic work comes to life in its full glory. Joining this extravaganza are soprano Louise Kwong, mezzo-soprano Caitlin Hulcup, tenor Barry Banks, bass-baritone Shenyang, Die Konzertisten and the HK Phil Chorus. The concert will open with Mozart's elegant, playful Piano Concerto no. 22, played by virtuoso pianist Avan Yu.

Season Opening: JAAP | Beethoven 9 will be held on 9 & 10 September 2022 (Fri & Sat) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at HK$1,080, $800, $520 and $380 have been sold out. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.

National Day Concert: Tan Dun & Bruckner (16 & 17 September)

Described as "the leading interpreter of Bruckner's symphonies" by BBC Music Magazine, van Zweden will conduct Bruckner's monumental Symphony no. 7 at the National Day Concert. Widely regarded as one of Bruckner's greatest successes, the Symphony no. 7 was composed in the times of upheaval, and it articulates the composer's inner strength. The Asian Premiere of Tan Dun's Trombone Concerto Three Muses in Video Game will serve as the concert opener, featuring the original dedicatee JÃ¶rgen van Rijen as soloist. As a contemporary homage to video games, this Trombone Concerto is very different from Bruckner's work but equally amazing in its own right.

National Day Concert: Tan Dun & Bruckner will be held on 16 & 17 September 2022 (Fri & Sat) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Limited tickets priced at HK$680, $560, $420 and $300 are available at URBTIX and POPTICKET. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.