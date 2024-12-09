CERTAIN MOVEMENTS AND SHADOWS Comes to CCDC in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Certain Movements and Shadows comes to City Contemporary Dance Company in 2025. Performances will run 15-23 February at Shouson Theatre, Hong Kong Arts Centre.

The autumn cultivation comes to a close and ushers in the seasons to come. What is sown upon the field today shall yield the reaping of tomorrow.

The words from Chinese poet Bei Dao’s poem February have flown to the hearts of two cross-generational, crossborder choreographers as creative inspirations, giving life to a golden dance scene.

Their joint verses have coalesced: renowned choreographer Helen Lai joins with new-generation dance artist Chou Shu-yi to co-write a thought-provoking piece. Different verses from the same poet have given birth to a contemporary dance work, discovering the relationship between poetry and the body. The dance movements unveil hidden literary rhythms onstage to create a work that belongs to this era.

Autumn closure, autumn cultivation. Helen Lai sowed the seeds of Certain Movements and Shadows as early as 2006, before passing it on to a next-generation creator to fertilise the piece together for a richer harvest after the fall.

Comments