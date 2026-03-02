Shanghai Will Host the 25th China Shanghai International Arts Festival in Fall 2026

🎭 NEW! China Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for China & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shanghai is preparing to welcome one of Asia’s most influential performing arts celebrations later this year, as organizers announce details for the 25th China Shanghai International Arts Festival, set to take place from October through November 2026.

The festival, a nationally recognized cultural brand hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China and organized by the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government, continues its tradition of bringing world-class performances to audiences across Shanghai.

Now in its 25th year, the China Shanghai International Arts Festival has become a leading platform for showcasing both domestic and international performing arts. The 2026 edition is expected to feature a rich lineup of theatrical productions, music and dance performances, and multi-genre stage shows that reflect contemporary artistic innovation as well as China’s cultural heritage.

Applications from performing troupes and arts organizations worldwide are currently open through March 31, 2026, signaling plans for a diverse program of new works, co-productions, and critically acclaimed classics.

Organizers emphasize that the festival aims to balance artistic excellence with cultural exchange, presenting productions that resonate with both Chinese audiences and global visitors.

Past editions of the Shanghai International Arts Festival have attracted tens of thousands of spectators and featured hundreds of events over several weeks, contributing significantly to Shanghai’s cultural tourism and performing arts sectors. The 2025 edition, for example, hosted more than 500 performances across the city.

As Shanghai positions itself as a major hub for the arts in the Asia-Pacific region, the 2026 festival is expected to draw international touring companies and local creatives alike, offering one of the most vibrant artistic seasons in China’s cultural calendar this year.