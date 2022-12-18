Andrés Orozco-Estrada Joins HK Phil Stage to Celebrate the New Year

To celebrate the festive season, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) will present "China Life (Overseas) Proudly Sponsors: New Year Celebration" on 30 & 31 December 2022 (Fri & Sat). Distinguished conductor Andrés Orozco-Estrada will make his HK Phil debut in this concert, partnering with HK Phil Concertmaster Jing Wang to toast to the New Year with fascinating music. Both performances will take place at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

To usher in 2023, the HK Phil's holiday staple will return with a joyful and exuberant programme of enchanting music under the baton of Andrés Orozco-Estrada. He was Principal Conductor of the Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra, Music Director of Houston Symphony Orchestra and Chief Conductor of the Vienna Symphony Orchestra, and he conducts Europe's leading orchestras regularly.

The celebration will begin with the classic piece Romeo & Juliet Overture-Fantasy by Tchaikovsky. HK Phil Concertmaster Jing Wang will share the spotlight on stage for Kreisler's Liebesleid & Liebesfreud. Johann Strauss (ii)'s Die Fledermaus Overture and Richard Strauss' glorious Der Rosenkavalier Suite will follow. The concert will conclude with Enescu's cheerful Romanian Rhapsody to drum up the excitement for the New Year's countdown.

"China Life (Overseas) Proudly Sponsors: New Year Celebration" will be held on 30 December 2022 (Fri) at 8PM and 31 December 2022 (Sat) at 7PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at HK$580, $460, $340 and $220 are available at URBTIX and POPTICKET. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.