8th Annual Wuzhen Theater Festival Postponed to 2021

The Wuzhen Theater Festival has been cancelled this year, CGTN reports.

According to the festival's official website, the Wuzhen Theatre Festival is an annual theatre event in the ancient water town of Wuzhen, Zhejiang Provice, China, co-founded by Chen Xianghong, Huang Lei, Stan Lai and Meng Jinghui, and organized by Culture Wuzhen Co., Ltd. Though only in its sixth year, the Festival has already become one of the premier festivals in China and Asia.

A grand celebration of the art of performance and a hub for cultural exchange amidst the stunning backdrop of ancient canals and alleys, the Festival consists of various inter-related parts: the Specially Invited Plays, the Emerging Theatre Artists Competition, the Outdoor Carnival, and the Wuzhen Dialogues, etc. The entire town of Wuzhen, which has a history of more than 1,300 years, is transformed into a stage, and theatre lovers all over the world are invited to enjoy this tantalizing feast of the theatrical arts.

This year's event was originally scheduled between November 5 and 15, under the theme "Flourish."

"More important than our momentary regrets are our continued reverence for the theater, our understanding of each moment, our expectation of a bright future," organizers said of the cancellation.

