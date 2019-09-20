Writers Theatre Presents A DOLL'S HOUSE By Henrik Ibsen

Writers Theatre, under the leadership of Artistic Director Michael Halberstam and Executive Director Kathryn M. Lipuma, continues its 2019/20 Season with Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House, adapted by Sandra Delgado and Michael Halberstam, directed by Lavina Jadhwani. A Doll's House runs September 25 - December 15, 2019 in The Gillian Theatre at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe.

The cast includes: Cher Álvarez (Nora), Greg Matthew Anderson (Torvald), Amy J. Carle (Anne Marie), Tiffany Renee Johnson (Christine), Adam Poss (Krogstad) and Bradley Grant Smith (Dr. Rank). Yousof Sultani, who was previously announced to play Torvald, has had to leave the production for family reasons. Writers and the entire company of A Doll's House will be keeping Yousof and his family in their thoughts. Greg Matthew Anderson has moved into the role of Torvald and Bradley Grant Smith joins the cast as Dr. Rank.

The creative team includes: Arnel Sancianco (Scenic Designer), Izumi Inaba (Costume Designer), Sarah Hughey (Lighting Designer), Thomas Dixon (Original Music and Sound Designer), Rachel Watson (Properties Designer), Gaby Labotka (Intimacy/Fight/Movement Director), Bobby Kennedy (Dramaturg), Denise Yvette Serna (Assistant Director), and Becky Pechter (Stage Manager).

This celebrated drama by the playwright of WT's smash hit Hedda Gabler receives a sleek, streamlined 90-minute interpretation that is unpredictable, fresh and captivating.

This focused one-act adaptation of the Henrik Ibsen classic reinvigorates the compelling story of the vibrant young Nora Helmer, deeply devoted to her husband Torvald. However, all is not as it appears: when Nora takes action to protect her husband, she unwittingly puts them both in jeopardy, testing the bonds of their marriage and forcing them to take stock of their relationship and ask themselves how well they truly know one another...

"I had the distinct pleasure of collaborating with Definition Theatre on the first incarnation of this script some four years ago," comments Artistic Director and co-adapter Michael Halberstam. "Lavina Jadhwani approached me about staging it at Writers Theatre, as it is a play that she has always had a passion for, but we both agreed that the script would benefit from further development. We both loved the shape of the piece but wanted the dialogue to flow more effortlessly. After careful consideration we approached Sandra Delgado to see if the project might interest her and to our delight, she enthusiastically agreed. The script we are bringing to Writers Theatre benefits not only from the strong voices that Sandra has given the characters but the production will reap countless rewards from the fresh and extraordinarily talented cast and design team Lavina has assembled. We are grateful to Definition for incubating the piece and excited to see it thrive and grow with the resources that Writers has been able to provide. Our current production script still has the same economy, urgency and drive as my first version, but it now sparkles with wit, vitality and a stronger point of view."

Directed by Lavina Jadhwani (Vietgone) and given an intensely intimate staging in the Gillian Theatre, A Doll's House draws the audience into the middle of a combustible domestic moment as husband and wife must navigate truth and deceit, and determine whether their seemingly perfect life is truly the one they thought they always wanted.

