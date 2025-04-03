Writers Theatre Announces The Naming Of The Alexandra C. And John D. Nichols Artistic Director Title

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Writers Theatre has announced the naming of the Artistic Director position to the Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Artistic Director of Writers Theatre.

Alexandra C., the late John D. and the Nichols family have been the largest total supporters of the theatre over the course of their 30+-year giving history with the organization. The family’s gifts have supported the theatre’s signature world-class productions, unique Literary Development Initiatives to expand and diversify the American theatre canon, and their education programs which develop outreach and robust audience enrichment for students and lifelong learners. This significant naming represents their continued generosity and confidence in the theatre’s mission, growth and future.

Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Artistic Director Braden Abraham comments, "Since Writers Theatre's founding over 33 years ago, Alexandra C. Nichols and her late husband John D. Nichols have been true champions of our vision. Through this extraordinary gift, Alexandra and the Nichols family honor their shared commitment to artistic excellence. Their continued generosity ensures that innovative theatre will remain at the heart of Writers Theatre for generations to come.”

In 2016, Writers Theatre opened a new, state-of-the-art facility designed by the internationally renowned Studio Gang Architects, with the Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre at the heart of the project. Through their early and instrumental generosity, the new facility has allowed the Theatre to accommodate its growing audience, while maintaining its trademark intimacy. In addition to their philanthropic commitments, Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols’ daughter, Kendra Wallace, has served as a Trustee at Writers Theatre since 2019.

Alexandra supports the culture of the city through the John D. and Alexandra C. Nichols Family Foundation, which was established to uplift arts, culture and education in Chicago. Beyond a dedication to Writers Theatre, Alexandra, along with John, have been avid supporters of the Chicago area’s thriving nonprofit community including the Art Institute of Chicago, Chicago Botanic Garden, the Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Music Institute of Chicago, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, UCAN, and WTTW/WFMT.

"We are profoundly grateful for Alexandra Nichols' generous gift, which marks a critical moment in the history of Writers Theatre. This contribution underscores the Nichols family's longstanding commitment to fostering the arts in Chicago and ensures the sustainability and growth of our organization for years to come. Alexandra and her family have been foundational supporters of Writers Theatre, and their unwavering dedication has been instrumental in advancing Writers Theatre's mission to create intimate connections through astonishing performances and innovative programs,” comments Board Chair Jaime Freeman. “I have had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the Nichols family's passion for the arts and their belief in the transformative power of theatre. Alexandra's gift is a testament to her vision and her desire to see Writers Theatre thrive as a vital part of our community. It is an honor to have her support, which strengthens our commitment to artistic excellence and cultural vitality and helps us build a connected community for future generations."

