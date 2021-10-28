World Premiere Of Kurt Naebig's STOVE TOUCHER Opens BTE's 2021-2022 Season

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble, the professional Equity company in residence at the McAninch Arts Center, opens its 2021-2022 season with the world premiere of "Stove Toucher," written and performed by BTE Ensemble Member Kurt Naebig*+ and directed by BTE Managing Artistic Director Connie Canaday Howard*+. Naebig's autobiographical work poses the question, "What happens when you achieve the high-rolling lifestyle you always dreamed of...at 13 years old?" Press opening is 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 26. Performances run through Dec. 19.



"Stove Toucher" is an extraordinary and funny coming-of-age story set in Cicero during the 1970s skateboard boom about a shy kid who falls in love with skateboarding, opens a wildly successful skateboard shop, is dubbed "the teenage tycoon" by Charlie Rose, and becomes a national story - all before the age of 13. A little bit "Doogie Howser," a little bit "Basketball Diaries," "Stove Toucher" is a high-adrenaline, hilarious, heartfelt story about tough love and determination, pushing the edge, and the universal experience of ignoring sound advice - And the truth that sometimes we need to learn the hardest lessons for ourselves.



"'Stove Toucher' is the first play I've ever written and it all started when I related a comical anecdote to an acquaintance about getting back on a skateboard in middle age," says Naebig. "Now eight months later, thanks to the incredible encouragement and support from friends who guided me through the process and provided important feedback along the way, I look forward to performing this before a live theater audience. My hope is that 'Stove Toucher' will make you laugh, gasp and maybe even tear up, but ultimately, walk away with the encouragement to embrace who you are and, if life has knocked you down, think about getting back on that horse (or skateboard) again."



"I've known Kurt for nearly 32 years and I value the opportunity both as a Managing Artistic Director of BTE and Kurt's friend to work as director on this play," says Canaday Howard. "BTE has always sought to 'give stories life.' For this season we are especially interested in presenting plays that provide heartwarming looks, sometimes touching and sometimes hysterical, at people on the brink of great change and 'Stove Toucher' fits this perfectly."







The rest of the design team includes Michael Moon+ (Scenic and Properties Design), Rachel Levy (Lighting Design), Smooch Medina (Projections Design) and Christopher Kriz+^ (Sound Composer and Sound Design). Stage Manager is Sarah West*; Assistant Stage Manager is Anthony Urso; Student Assistant Stage Manager is Christopher Yee.



*Denotes member of Actors' Equity; +Denotes member of Buffalo Theatre Ensemble; ^Denotes member of United Scenic Artists

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble presents "Stove Toucher" written and performed by Kurt Naebig, directed by Connie Canaday Howard, Nov. 26 - Dec. 19. Press opening is Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. Performances are Thursday-Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $42. Tickets and additional information is available at AtTheMAC.org or calling 630.942.4000. The Box Office is open Tuesday - Sunday, 12 noon - 6 p.m. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. For group sales information email kazmierskik@cod.edu.