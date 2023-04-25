Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Will Clinger and Kelly Anne Clark Star In BEING SEEN at the Den Theatre

The preview date is Wednesday, June 14 at 8 p.m. with press opening Thursday, June 15 at 8 p.m.

Apr. 25, 2023  

Being Seen, written and directed by Richard Gustin and starring Will Clinger and Kelly Anne Clark makes its Chicago premiere, June 14 - July 2, in the Crosby Theatre at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. The preview date is Wednesday, June 14 at 8 p.m. with press opening Thursday, June 15 at 8 p.m. The regular performance schedule is Wednesdays - Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets for Being Seen are $35 with $20 tickets available to seniors, industry and students. Tickets go on sale March 15 and may be purchased through the box office by calling 773.697.3830 or by visiting TheDenTheatre.com.

This captivating, fast-paced comedy by Richard Gustin looks at launching a "fresh start." An actor answers the audition notice of a highly acclaimed director and finds herself navigating his outlandish creative process. This tour de force comedy asks the question: "What would you do for a dream?"

The original production at the New York International Fringe Festival starred Broadway actor William Youmans and Allison Minick and premiered at the 2015 New York International Fringe Festival to critical and audience acclaim. "The most nonstop laughs at FringeNYC this year (2015) were provided by a show about theatre... simultaneously comedic and thought-provoking," said HYReviews.com about the New York production and Theatre in The Now wrote, "the script Gustin has written is wickedly smart. The dialogue is snappy, the conversations are genius. . . There was never a dull moment and every beat has a purpose. The storytelling is sharp and precise."

Note: This production includes themes of power imbalance and is recommended for ages 15 and older.

The Chicago production proudly features Will Klinger and Kelly Anne Clark in the lead roles.

Being Seen's creative team includes Richard Gustin (director), Lydia Goble LaGue (production stage manager), Guy Wicke (male understudy), Gabrielle Johnsen (female understudy), Gabe Gorsline (lighting designer), Max McNeal Martin (media consultant) and Vanessa Ellis (production intern).




