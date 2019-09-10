WildClaw Presents HELL FOLLOWED WITH HER

Tickets are now on sale for the WORLD PREMIERE of Bill Daniel's zombie western HELL FOLLOWED WITH HER directed by WildClaw Artistic Director Josh Zagoren* and starring: Jyreika Guest, Ardarius Blakley, Krista D'Agostino*, Kim Boler, Brittany Ellis, Gregory Madden, Ashley Yates, Sophia Rosado, Polley Cooney, Nora King, Savanna Rae and George Zerante. Tickets are now available here, perfect for your Halloween fix and the 15th production from WildClaw Theatre.

Willow Parker has spent two years with revenge on her mind. Tonight she's found the man she's been looking for, but in this small Texas town where their bloody paths have converged, the undead have followed behind her... WildClaw Theatre Company, bringing the world of horror to the stage for 12 years in Chicago, is proud to present their Halloween offering: a bloody tale of the good, the bad, and the undying horror coming to consume them all. Running Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday nights October 11th until November 9th (INDUSTRY NIGHTS every Monday) at The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee Ave. Previews: $15; Regular Run: $30 (Industry $15) Tickets available here and Visit wildclawtheatre.com for more information.

The production team for HELL FOLLOWED WITH HER includes Conchita Avitia (Lighting Designer), Rose Hamill (Production Manager), Sebby Harrison (Sound Designer), Norine McGrath* (Assistant Director; Gore & FX), Jose Nateras (Dramaturg), Satoe Schechner (Costume Designer), Adelina Feldman-Schultz (Casting Director), Rachel Watson (Props), Greg Williamson (Technical Director), Rachel Watson and Greg Williamson (Co-Scenic Designer), Bonnie White (Make-Up Designer), Claire Yearman (Fight Director).

*Denotes WildClaw company member





