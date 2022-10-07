Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Whiskey Radio Hour Will Feature MY LUNCH WITH GOD

Oct. 07, 2022  

Chicago's Whiskey Radio Hour has chosen a play by Provincetown, MA, writer/composer Jim Brosseau to be performed in the Windy City. Brosseau's comedy "My Lunch with God" centers on a newcomer to Heaven tapped to replace St. Peter as overseer of the Pearly Gates. The one-time performance is scheduled for Tuesday, November 1.

An award-winning journalist, Brosseau is the writer and composer of "Locked and Loaded, an American Musical," about the country's gun obsession has been workshopped in Provincetown and New York City.

The Whiskey Radio Hour, www.whiskeyradiohour.com, regularly presents new radio plays in Chicago. The Nov. 1 performance will take place at Chief O'Neill's Pub & Restaurant, 3471 N. Elston Ave. The Radio Hour's producer, Brad Brubaker, will be directing Brosseau's comedy.

Brosseau has performed stand-up in New York, Toronto and at McCurdy's Comedy Theatre in Sarasota, FL. ""My Lunch with God' grew out of a stand-up routine about what Heaven might be like," said Brosseau. "I've missed comedy, and I'm delighted that the Whiskey Radio Theater will be giving my short play their usual creative interpretation."

Next for Brosseau's musical wlll be the recording of a cast album late this year.

Photo Credit: Oomphotography, Julie Skarratt




