Wayward Sisters Theatre Ensemble Holds 2nd Annual Work-Shopping Women's Voice

Wayward Sisters Theatre Ensemble is pleased to announce their 2nd Annual Work-shopping Women's Voices, a new play festival. The festival will consist of the readings of two plays, Bandera, Texas by Lisa Dellagiarino Feriend and Winter's End by J.S. Puller.

Bandera, Texas is the story of Liz, a native New Yorker who begrudgingly agrees to move to her husband's hometown in the Texas Hill Country when he is offered his dream job there. Her long-dead grandmothers arrive on the scene to help Liz cope with this major life change. In Liz's struggle with her decision to give up her hometown, she explores her struggle with marriage itself, and how much a person should be willing to give up for their spouse: How much is too much, and how much is not enough? Her struggle with this notion of the sacrifices a woman is expected to make for her marriage and for her children permeates the play, and is reflected in her grandmothers' stories as they unfold in flashbacks, and we see how they struggled with the very same question - a question that women have been wrestling with forever.

Winter's End is an absurdist retelling of the Persephone myth from Greek legend, examining and questioning the fact that in most tellings of the story, Persephone has no voice and makes no active choices of her own. Paralleling Persephone's helplessness is the current debate raging over reproductive rights in this country. Cassie, a young college student, runs away from anti-abortion activists to find herself in the house of the underworld where she must navigate the absurdities of "the way things have always been done" to try to help Persephone make a choice of her own.

Due to COVID-19, the festival will be pre-recorded. A YouTube link to the festival will be posted at 1:00 p.m. CST on June 20, 2020. The link can be found at: www.waywardsisterstheatre.com, https://www.facebook.com/WaywardSistersTheatreEnsemble/, and https://www.instagram.com/waywardsisterstheatre/?hl=en

