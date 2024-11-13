WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? Comes to the UIS Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The current cast members of the Emmy-nominated TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? will present their new improv tour: WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY?, appearing live on Wednesday, March 26. Tickets on sale to FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center starting Wednesday, November 13th. Remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, November 15th at 10 a.m. at UISpac.com. Tickets are $67 & $57 and available at UISpac.com.

WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? is 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Ryan Stiles, and Joel Murray will leave you gasping with the very witty scenes they invent before your eyes. Audience participation is key to the show, so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage!

This particular style of improvisational comedy is rife with countless gags, one-liners, hilarious games and even songs so good you will hardly believe they were made up on the spot. The teamwork and trust that it takes to perform a show with no script is apparent, but when the best of the best do it, they do it effortlessly. Watch them build entire scenes, characters, and storylines right before your eyes as they take you on a white-knuckle ride through endless chuckles.



Ryan Stiles' television credits include roles on "The Drew Carey Show" and "Two and a Half Men," while Greg Proops has lent his vocal talents to animated characters in Star Wars: Episode 1, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Brother Bear. However, both got their start as comedians and are excited to return to their funny-bone-tickling roots.



Jeff B. Davis is also a highly experienced improv comedian and starred in the cult classic cartoon series, "Harmonquest." He has also starred in "Drew Carey's Green Screen Show" and "Improv-a-Ganza," while gaining fame for his spot-on impressions of Christoper Walken, Keanu Reeves, and Jeff Goldblum.



Joel Murray is the youngest of the nine Murray brothers, including Bill Murray, but has become a star in his own right. Though he has over 250 sitcom appearances, he is best known for his recurring roles like Freddy Rumsen on "Mad Men" and Eddie Jackson on "Shameless." He has also appeared in One Crazy Summer, The Artist, Scrooged, and Bobcat Goldthwait's God Bless America.



WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY? showcases some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV show as well as some exciting new ones, featuring musical direction by Bob Derkach. All ages welcome.

