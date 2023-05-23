WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE! Comes To The UIS Performing Arts Center, October 14

One of the greatest game shows of all time has been adapted into a stage show to give more fans access and more chances to win.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
JIM HENSON'S EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS to Play Chicago This Holiday Season Photo 2 JIM HENSON'S EMMET OTTER'S JUG-BAND CHRISTMAS to Play Chicago This Holiday Season
Michael Shannon & More to be Featured in A Red Orchid Theatre 2023-24 Season Photo 3 Michael Shannon to be Featured in A Red Orchid Theatre 23-24 Season
Highland Park Players Announces Cast And Production Team For KINKY BOOTS Photo 4 Highland Park Players Announces Cast And Production Team For KINKY BOOTS

WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE! Comes To The UIS Performing Arts Center, October 14

"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!," a theatrical experience, will be coming to UIS Performing Arts Center in Springfield on Saturday, October 14, 2023. 

The live stage show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television and UTA, is the one-and-only way fans can experience America's Game(r) in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios. FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center pre-sales begin Wednesday, May 24th at 10 a.m. All remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, May 26th at 10 a.m. at UISpac.com - all tickets are $39.50!

One of the greatest game shows of all time has been adapted into a stage show to give more fans access and more chances to win at "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" Guests are randomly selected to go on stage and feel like they stepped into the game show itself. The live stage show is the only way you can have the chance to spin a full-sized replica of the iconic Wheel. At Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, contestants are selected from the audience to go on stage for the chance to call consonants, buy vowels, and maybe even solve puzzles to win fantastic prizes, including trips to destinations like Paris and Hawaii or up to $10,000 in cash. Everyone gets in on the fun and a chance to win at Wheel of Fortune LIVE! because there are audience games too!

VIP Packages will also available, and they give fans pre-show lounge access and photo opportunities to spin the wheel. For tickets and more information, visit www.WheelofFortuneLive.com.

Pat and Vanna will not be on tour, and the hosts for this engagement will be announced later date. "Wheel of Fortune Live!" is a live touring production and is not for broadcast.




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

Nat Zegree to Perform THE HISTORY OF ROCK N ROLL at Marriott Theatre in July Photo
Nat Zegree to Perform THE HISTORY OF ROCK 'N' ROLL at Marriott Theatre in July

Nat Zegree will perform at Marriott Theatre on Monday, July 17 at 7:30 pm and Tuesday, July 18 at 1 pm.

BUDDY - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY Comes to the Marriott Theatre Next Month Photo
BUDDY - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY Comes to the Marriott Theatre Next Month

The smash hit musical celebration of the life of Buddy Holly, BUDDY - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY, arrives at the Marriott Theatre this summer, previewing Wednesday, June 21, opening June 28 at 7:30 p.m. and closing August 13, 2023. 

Highland Park Players Announces Cast And Production Team For KINKY BOOTS Photo
Highland Park Players Announces Cast And Production Team For KINKY BOOTS

The Highland Park Players theater company has announce the cast and production team for the upcoming production of the Tony Award-winning musical 'Kinky Boots.' This exhilarating show, filled with toe-tapping music and a heartwarming story, will captivate audiences at the brand new McGrath Family Performing Arts Center, 1100 Laramie Ave, Wilmette, IL. Performances are August 18, 19, 25, 26 at 7:30 pm and August 20, 26, 27 at 2:00 pm.

Dave Matthews Tribute Band Returns To Rock Raue Center For The Arts Photo
Dave Matthews Tribute Band Returns To Rock Raue Center For The Arts

​​​​​​​Raue Center For The Arts in historic Crystal Lake, IL wants audiences to relive their glory days with Dave Matthews Tribute Band, August 12, 2023 at 8 pm. 


More Hot Stories For You

Nat Zegree to Perform THE HISTORY OF ROCK 'N' ROLL at Marriott Theatre in JulyNat Zegree to Perform THE HISTORY OF ROCK 'N' ROLL at Marriott Theatre in July
BUDDY - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY Comes to the Marriott Theatre Next MonthBUDDY - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY Comes to the Marriott Theatre Next Month
Highland Park Players Announces Cast And Production Team For KINKY BOOTSHighland Park Players Announces Cast And Production Team For KINKY BOOTS
U.S. Premiere of LONDON ROAD Adds Week of Performances at Theater WitU.S. Premiere of LONDON ROAD Adds Week of Performances at Theater Wit

Videos

Video: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre Video Video: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video
'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sheila’s Sister and Her Musical Cousins
The Second City (5/06-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Make/Believe 2023
Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre Co (5/27-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Singin' & Swingin' the Standards - Midwest Big Band
Memorial Opera House (11/04-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HAIR
Skokie Theatre (6/23-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gypsy
The Marriott Theatre (8/23-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney’s Aladdin
Cadillac Palace Theatre (5/17-5/28)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hadestown
CIBC Theatre (6/20-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Red Riding Hood
Irish American Heritage Center (5/24-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamilton
James M. Nederlander Theatre (9/13-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn
Mercury Theater Chicago (4/21-6/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You