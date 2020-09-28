Violence Designer Chloe Baldwin To Guest On Radio's IT'S SHOWTIME WITH RIKKI LEE

It's Showtime with Rikki Lee can be live streamed at www.HuntleyRadio.com.

On Friday, October 2, 2020 Chicago-based violence designer/fight choreographer Chloe Baldwin will be the featured guest for Rikki Lee Travolta's weekly radio program It's Showtime with Rikki Lee at 3 PM Central on 101.5 FM WHRU-LP. For those outside the listening area, It's Showtime with Rikki Lee can be live streamed at www.HuntleyRadio.com.

As a performer, Baldwin was seen in the first US National Tour of The Woman in Black, as well as in the role of Perdita in Goodman Theatre's The Winter's Tale. Her film and television work includes appearances in Steve McQueen's Windows and Amazon's Uptopia.

As a violence designer/fight choreographer Baldwin has worked with Rose Valley Theatre Company, DePaul College of Digital Cinema, The Edge Theatre, Broken Nose Theatre, Red Tape Theatre, The Viola Project, Kingsmen Shakespeare Company, Northwestern University, and high schools throughout Chicagoland to bring stage combat to young people. She also served as the fight coordinator and intimacy designer for the feature film The Lurker, starring Travolta and Scout Taylor-Compton.

The Baldwin interview is part of a series of discussions Travolta is having with different professions in the entertainment industry. So far in the "Grow with a Pro" interview series on It's Showtime with Rikki Lee, Travolta has profiled stage directors, vocal directors, choreographers, pit musicians, and headshot photographers. Past episodes of It's Showtime with Rikki Lee are available as podcasts at: https://huntleyradio.com/hcr/its-showtime-with-rikki-lee/.

Aside from his position as a popular radio host, Travolta has worked throughout the U.S. as both an actor and as a director. He was the first celebrity guest star in Tony n' Tina's Wedding - starting out in Chicago and then branching out to revive ticket sales in productions across the country. In 2005 he was named alongside Donny Osmond and Patrick Cassidy as one of the Top Three Headliners in the World for the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. His film and television credits include The Lurker, Fear Frenzy!, Old Advice from a Dead Friend, Upstaged - the Series, A Christmas Carol, For Your Home, Curb Appeal, and Crime Fiction.

For the October 2nd interview, Baldwin is scheduled to discuss what it is like being a female fight choreographer in a male dominated field. Travolta and his guest will also discuss the ins and outs of violence design, as well as the differences between choreographing fight sequences for stage versus film and television. The two will also discuss Baldwin's web series Like What You Like and her podcast Shakeshero.

For additional information on Baldwin visit www.ChloeBaldwin.net. Additional information on Travolta is available at www.RikkiLeeTravolta.com.

