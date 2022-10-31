Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Watch a Clip from The Gift Theatre's World Premiere of THE LOCUSTS

The Locusts runs through November 19, 2022.

Oct. 31, 2022  

The Gift Theatre has released footage from Jennifer Rumberger's chilling thriller The Locusts, commissioned and developed by The Gift and directed by Ensemble Member John Gawlik*. The Locusts runs through November 19, 2022 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are currently available at www.thegifttheatre.org, by calling (773) 975-8150 or in person at the Theater Wit Box Office.

Watch a clip from the production below!

The production features Ensemble Members Cyd Blakewell*, Brittany Burch* and Jennifer Glasse* with guest artists Mariah Sydnei Gordon, Renee Lockett and Patrick Weber.

With a serial killer on the loose in Ella's small hometown of Vero Beach, Florida, she's called up from her busy career in the Miami police force to help apprehend him. At home, she's confronted with the life she left behind: her pregnant and struggling sister, her scared young niece, who like Ella, is desperate to find a life somewhere else, and the dark events of her childhood that she's tried to forget. As the murders grow more horrific and the small community is frozen by fear, Ella realizes she has to confront the events of her dark past in order to stop him.

The production team includes Chas Mathieu (Scenic Designer), Jessica Van Winkle (Costume Designer), Trey Brazeal (Lighting Designer), Stefanie M. Senior (Sound Designer), Parker Molacek (Projections Designer), Emjoy Gavino* (Casting Director), David Preis (Technical Director) and Sarah Luse* (Stage Manager).

*Denotes The Gift Theatre Ensemble Member

Since 2001 and over 70 productions, The Gift Theatre has been dedicated to telling great stories onstage with honesty and simplicity by being the most intimate professional Equity theatre in the country, leading to national acclaim for both the theatre and ensemble and creating a cultural revolution on Chicago's northwest side.

Click Here to Watch the Video!



Itzhak Perlman to Perform IN THE FIDDLERS HOUSE at Chicago Symphony Center in December Photo
Itzhak Perlman to Perform IN THE FIDDLER'S HOUSE at Chicago Symphony Center in December
On Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 7:00pm CT, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra presents violinist and maestro Itzhak Perlman in his critically-acclaimed klezmer show, In the Fiddler's House.
Steppenwolf Theatre Names PennyMaria Jackson New Director of Marketing and Communications Photo
Steppenwolf Theatre Names PennyMaria Jackson New Director of Marketing and Communications
 Steppenwolf Theatre Company has appointed PennyMaria Jackson as its new Director of Marketing and Communications.
THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES, THE OBLIGATORY HOLIDAY SPECIAL to be Presented by Hel Photo
THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES, THE OBLIGATORY HOLIDAY SPECIAL to be Presented by Hell in a Handbag
Hell in a Handbag Productions will ring in the holiday season with the return of its favorite seniors in The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes, The Obligatory Holiday Special, playing November 26 – December 30, 2022 at The Hoover-Leppen Theatre at The Center on Halsted.
Congo Square Theatres Digital Sketch Comedy Series HIT EM ON THE BLACKSIDE Season Three Be Photo
Congo Square Theatre's Digital Sketch Comedy Series HIT 'EM ON THE BLACKSIDE Season Three Begins This Friday
Congo Square Theatre Company (Congo Square), one of the nation's premier African American theatres, will present the third season of its popular Hit 'Em on the Blackside (HOTB) sketch comedy series.

