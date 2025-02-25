Video: Watch Songs From JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAM COAT at Marriott Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of the most enduring shows of all time, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT is a reimagining of the story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors. ‍Watch songs below, including “Any Dream Will Do,” “Close Every Door,” “There’s One More Angel In Heaven” and “Go, Go, Go Joseph.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s beloved score is packed with pop and musical theatre classics. The production is now running through March 30.

“Any Dream Will Do”

"Close Every Door"

"Go Go Go Joseph"

"Joseph's Coat"

"Megamix"

"One More Angel in Heaven"

"A Pharaoh's Story"

"Song of the King"

Directed and choreographed by Jeff Award nominee Amber Mak (Marriott Theatre: Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story; Paramount: The Sound of Music, Beauty and the Beast), this vibrant reimagining of the biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers, and the iconic coat of many colors is set to captivate audiences of all ages.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat stars Devin DeSantis as “Joseph” (Marriott Theatre: Honeymoon in Vegas, Godspell; MUNY: Waitress; Goodman Theatre: Matchbox Magic Flute); Kaitlyn Davis as “Narrator” (Marriott/National: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Jeff Award); National: The Phantom of the Opera); Lorenzo Rush Jr. as “Pharaoh” (Marriott Theatre: A Christmas Story, The Wizard of Oz, Holiday Inn; 3 Time Jeff Award Winner); and George Keating (Marriott Theatre: Hello, Dolly!, The Producers, Guys & Dolls) with Lillian Castillo, Avelyn Lena Choi, Sophie Liu David, Christopher Kale Jones, Kayla Kennedy, Ron King, Michael Earvin Martin, Teah Kiang Mirabelli, Leah Morrow, Justin Payton Nelson, Juwon Tyrel Perry, Tommy Rivera-Vega, Maxel Schingen, Lena Soszynski, Elizabeth Telford, Amanda Walker, J Tyler Whitmer, Margot Frank, Kevin Kuska, Jordan Radis, and Savannah Sinclair.

