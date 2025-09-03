Video: JJ Niemann in CATCH ME IF YOU CAN at Marriott Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marriott Theatre is presenting Catch Me If You Can. JJ Niemann, who is currently starring as Charles Lee in Hamilton on Broadway is making his Marriott Theatre debut as the charming con artist, “Frank Abagnale Jr.” Get a first look here!

The production also features Marriott Theatre favorite Nathaniel Stampley as “Agent Carl Hanratty”; Mariah Lyttle as “Brenda Strong”; and Jessie Fisher as “Paula Abagnale”.

Directed by Jeff Award winner Jessica Fisch (Marriott Theatre: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), with Choreography by Deidre Goodwin (Marriott Theatre: Beehive: The 60’s Musical) and Music Direction by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson, Catch Me If You Can runs through October 19.

Jet-set to the 1960s where charming con man Frank Abagnale Jr. posed as an airline pilot, a lawyer and a doctor — and then escaped police custody, all before he turned 22. When Frank's lies catch the attention of an FBI agent, he is pursued across the globe to pay for his crimes. Created by a Tony Award-winning dream team: book by Terrence McNally (The Full Monty, Ragtime) and a swinging score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray, Some Like it Hot, Smash).



Catch Me If You Can also features Sean Fortunato as “Frank Abagnale Sr.,” Justin Albinder as “Agent Dollar,” Alex Goodrich as “Agent Cod,” Karl Hamilton as “Agent Branton,” Alexis J Roston as “Carol Strong,” and James Earl Jones II as “Roger Strong,” alongside Emma Grace Bailey, Brian Bandura, Katie Scarlett Brunson, Sophie Liu David, Nichole Forde, Ron King, Emma Ogea, Alexandra Palkovic, Tommy Rivera-Vega, Lucas Thompson and understudies Ivan Bracy Jr., Anna Louise Bramlett, Morgan DiFonzo, Albert Sterner, and Elaine Watson.