Video: Casey Hoekstra and Sarah Price Star In Ken Ludwig's DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE At Northlight Theatre

Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise, directed by Jessica Fisch runs July 7 - August 7, 2022 at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie.

When two strangers meet by letter during World War II, a love story begins. U.S. Army Captain Jack Ludwig, a military doctor stationed in Oregon, begins writing to Louise Rabiner, an aspiring actress and dancer in New York City, hoping to meet her someday if the war will allow. But as the war continues, it threatens to end their relationship before it even starts.

Two-time Olivier Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig tells the poignant story of his own parents' unlikely courtship during World War II.

Artistic Director BJ Jones comments, "Dear Jack, Dear Louise, written before the pandemic, is a very personal play based on the love letters between Ken Ludwig's parents during WWII. These were not fictionalized characters, but real people, rooted in truth, inspired by the letters he'd heard about from his family. Pre-pandemic and the war in Ukraine, it was meant to be an uplifting and enjoyable evening in the theatre, which it most certainly is. Seen through the lens of this moment, it is more resonant and timely than I could have imagined. In a world that is rife with Anti-Semitism, the threat of global disease, and set against a backdrop of a war with near genocidal proportions, Dear Jack, Dear Louise has grown in stature and seems spookily prescient."

The cast is Casey Hoekstra (Jack) and Sarah Price (Louise). The creative team includes Yeaji Kim (Scenic Design), Izumi Inaba (Costume Design), Jackie Fox (Lighting Design), Eric Backus (Sound Design), and Lonnae Hickman (Props). The production stage manager is Rita Vreeland.