Victory Gardens Theater Continues 2022-2023 Season With IN EVERY GENERATION by Ali Viterbi

Victory Gardens Theater continues its 2021/22 Mainstage Season with the world premiere of In Every Generation, written by Ali Viterbi and directed by Devon de Mayo. This is a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere by Victory Gardens, the Olney Theatre Center (MD), and San Diego Repertory Theatre (CA).

In Every Generation runs April 2 - May 1, 2022 at Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Avenue. The press performance is Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale now and available by phone at 773.871.3000 or online at www.victorygardens.org.

Each Passover, for four millennia, we ask: why is this night different from all other nights? And each year, the Levi-Katz clan has answered, while struggling with questions of race and religion that never seem to get resolved. The family finds strength in tradition (vegan brisket or no); but each year of celebration brings more pressing questions about the future: if trauma is generational, then must we be defined by it? Will we ever be free? Written by Ali Viterbi, In Every Generation was the 2019 winner of the National Jewish Playwriting Contest, and will have its world premiere at Victory Gardens, staged by Devon de Mayo (If I Forget, Victory Gardens).

The In Every Generation cast includes Eli Katz (Valeria), Sara Lo (Dev), Esther Fishbein (Yael), Paul Dillon (Davide), and Carmen Roman (Paola), with casting by The Chicago Inclusion Project.

The In Every Generation creative team includes Andrew Boyce and Lauren Nichols (Scenic Design), kClare McKellaston (Costume Design), Heather Sparling (Lighting Design), Jeffrey Levin (Sound Design), Yeaji Kim (Projections Design), Caitlin McCarthy (Props Design), Courtney Abbott (Intimacy Design) and Adam Goldstein (Language and Dialect). The creative team also includes Kat Zukaitis (dramaturg), Adelina Feldman Schultz (Assistant Director), Casie Morell (Stage Manager) and Shandee Vaughan (Production Manager). Additional creatives to be announced.

About the Artists

ALI VITERBI (Playwright; she/her) is a playwright, television writer, and educator from San Diego. Her plays have been developed, produced, or commissioned by Geffen Playhouse, The Kennedy Center/National New Play Network, La Jolla Playhouse, Round House Theatre, San Diego Repertory Theatre, HERE Arts Center, The Barrow Group, and North Coast Repertory Theatre, among others. Her play In Every Generation won the 2019 National Jewish Playwriting Contest, and she has been a finalist for the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference and the Bay Area Playwrights Festival. Ali has developed TV projects with AMC and Anonymous Content. She was a member of the 2020/2021 Geffen Playhouse Writers' Room, and she is the associate artistic director of the annual Lipinsky San Diego Jewish Arts Festival. Ali received her B.A. from Yale University and her M.F.A. in Playwriting from UC San Diego.

DEVON de MAYO (Director; she/her) Victory Gardens: If I Forget and Ignition Festival in 2016, 2017 and 2019. Chicago Credits: First Love is the Revolution (Steep Theatre); The Tasters, Laura and the Sea & The Scientific Method (Rivendell Theatre); Women Laughing Alone With Salad (Theatre Wit); The Burn (Steppenwolf Theatre); Harvey (Court Theatre); Sycamore (Raven Theatre); You on the Moors Now (The Hypocrites); Animals Out of Paper (Shattered Globe Theatre); You Can't Take it With You and Lost in Yonkers (Northlight Theatre); Everything is Illuminated (Next); Roadkill Confidential, The Whole World is Watching, As Told by the Vivian Girls and The Twins Would Like to Say (Dog & Pony). Broadway: Resident Director under Stephen Daldry on The Audience. International: Guerra: A Clown Play (La Piara, Mexico). Devon received her MFA from Middlesex University in London and did further studies at the Russian Academy of Dramatic Arts in Moscow and the Indonesian Institute for the Arts in Bali.

