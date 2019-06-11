Victory Gardens Announces Cast of TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS

Jun. 11, 2019  
Victory Gardens Theater kicks-off its 45th season with the Chicago Premiere of Tiny Beautiful Things, based on the book byCheryl Strayed, adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, co-conceived by Marshall Heyman, Thomas Kail and Nia Vardalos and directed by Vanessa Stalling. Tiny Beautiful Things runs September 6 - October 13, 2019, with press performance on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 7:30pm at Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Avenue.

Based on the best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, Tiny Beautiful Things personifies the questions and answers that "Sugar" was publishing online from 2010-2012. When the struggling writer was asked to take over the unpaid, anonymous position of advice columnist, Strayed used empathy and her personal experiences to help those seeking guidance for obstacles both large and small. Directed by Vanessa Stalling (Photograph 51 [Court Theatre], A Shayna Maidel [TimeLine Theatre], The Wolves [Goodman]) Tiny Beautiful Things is a story about reaching when you're stuck, healing when you're broken, and finding the courage to take on the questions which have no answers.

The cast of Tiny Beautiful Things includes Echaka Agba (Letter Writer 2), Janet Ulrich Brooks (Sugar), August Forman (Letter Writer 3), and Eric Slater (Letter Writer 1).

The Box Office is located at 2433 N. Lincoln Avenue, Chicago; 773.871.3000; www.victorygardens.org.



