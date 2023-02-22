Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Van Morrison Tribute Comes to the Raue Center Next Month

The performance is at 8 p.m. on March 17, 2023.

Feb. 22, 2023  
Raue Center For The Arts welcomes Billboard-topping artist Derrick Procell for an unforgettable tribute to Van Morrison, "An Irish Heartbeat: A Musical Tribute to Van Morrison" hits the stage at 8 p.m. on March 17, 2023.

"Raue Center will celebrate the times and music of one of the most original artists to bring music to life with 'An Irish Heartbeat: A Musical Tribute to Van Morrison,'" says Raue Center Board President, Tim Paul. "Join us for this amazing evening and enjoy a tribute to Van Morrison in our beautiful and historic downtown Crystal Lake theater."

Soundtracks for a Generation presents a 10-piece band featuring singer/harp player Derrick Procell spanning the musical genres of Morrison's 55-year career. As a small child in Belfast, Morrison loved listening to his father's records from Hank Williams, Jimmie Rodgers, and Muddy Waters to Mahalia Jackson and Leadbelly. Morrison began his career as a traveling musician at the young age of 13 and formed the band Them in 1964 at 19. From then on, it was simply impossible to characterize Morrison into any traditional musical genre.

Pop? "Gloria." Top 40? "Domino." Iconic songs played at every social function?"Brown-Eyed Girl." These examples merely scratch the surface and Morrison's complete understanding of gospel, jazz, and R&B idioms make the prospect of forging a tribute show to the Belfast Cowboy a wonderful challenge.

This energetic tribute explores the eclectic journey of Van Morrison's musical career featuring award-winning singer/songwriter, Derrick Procell. Derrick's songs have been recorded by The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, Logan Daniels, and Melissa Manchester. You have heard Derrick's songs on My Name is Earl, TrueBlood, Criminal Minds, Boston Legal, Saving Grace, The Office, True Blood, and King of the Hill. And the Oscar-nominated film, Lady Bird, was home to one of Derrick's co-written songs, Back To His Girl. His latest album, Hello Mojo, released at RaueCenter's Arts On the Green in 2022 has spent 1 6 weeks and counting on the Roots Music Report general Blues chart....including 7 weeks at #1!!

Tickets to "An Irish Heartbeat: A Musical Tribute to Van Morrison" start at $30 ($21 for RaueNOW Members) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.




