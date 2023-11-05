Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

VIDEO: Watch a Trailer for Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Donizetti's THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT

Seven performances run through November 25.

By: Nov. 05, 2023

Lyric Opera of Chicago will bring this production of Donizetti’s The Daughter of the Regiment — Bel Canto opera’s equivalent of vintage champagne — to the city for the first time. Audiences are invited to Lyric for all of the military might and operatic delight, for seven performances through November 25.

Check out a teaser trailer for the production below!

Marie, the lovable, irrepressible spirited heroine — a foundling, raised by soldiers — loves handsome Tonio. Things get complicated when the Marquise carts her off to refine her with a “proper” education. In one exhilarating number after another, Marie throws off coloratura flourishes like shooting stars, while her tenor sweetheart pops out nine high Cs in a single aria!

Bel Canto superstar Lawrence Brownlee and comedic veteran Alessandro Corbelli partner with the dazzling Lisette Oropesa in her eagerly awaited Lyric debut.

The marvelously stylish Speranza Scappucci conducts Laurent Pelly’s quick-witted, uproarious production. For tickets and more information visit the link below.







