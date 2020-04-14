VIDEO: Millikin Cast Performs Finale From SOME ENCHANTED EVENING

The cast from Millikin University's production of "Some Enchanted Evening" came together to share their collective work with each other, and to share the gift of song during this difficult time with a virtual performance of the finale from the show.

The idea of making the video was explored in a virtual cast meeting where Millikin faculty members gave students a chance to make a recording. An accompaniment track was sent to the students who recorded their parts in remote locations and submitted those recordings by email for the video.

It was also a way for the students to continue their vision for the show - to take the show out into the community to share with new audiences in new performance spaces.

Check out the performance here:





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You