VIDEO: Inside Rehearsal For THE SOUND OF MUSIC at the Paramount Theatre

The Sound of Music, one of the most beloved musicals of all time, has enchanted audiences for more than 50 years. This holiday season, Chicago audiences can experience this unforgettable Rodgers and Hammerstein classic for the first time, or all over again, at downtown Aurora's Paramount Theatre.

Previews start November 9, 2022. Press opening is Friday, November 18, at 8 p.m. Due to popular demand, Paramount has extended The Sound of Music beyond its original closing date, January 8, with performances now running an additional week, through January 15, 2022. As usual, Paramount's lobby will be fully decked out in holiday decorations for the entire run, including a two-story Christmas tree.

Check out an all new video below to learn about the show and what audiences can expect!

The Sound of Music is the classic story of Maria, a care-free nun in training, sent by her convent to be the governess of a Navy captain's seven children. In her new role as tutor and guardian, Maria finds herself unexpectedly questioning her life path as she falls in love with the entire family, including Captain von Trapp. Music is at the heart of what unites them as they face tough decisions while Austria, their homeland, is on the brink of World War II. Do they stay or do they leave?

The hills are alive with The Sound of Music song list, performed live by Paramount's 16-member orchestra, and filled with Rodgers and Hammerstein standards like "Edelweiss," "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," "Climb E'vry Mountain," "So, Long, Farewell," and the title song, "The Sound of Music."

The director is Paramount's own Amber Mak, who has staged so many unforgettable holiday blockbusters in years past, including Disney's Beauty and the Beast, nominated for six Jeff Awards including Best Musical, and The Wizard of Oz, which earned seven Jeff nominations including Best Musical and Best Director. Just wait until you experience Mak's staging of The Sound of Music, nominated for nine Tony Awards and winner of five, including Best Musical.