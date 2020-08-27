VIDEO: Goodman Theater Will Preview 2021 Season Live @ Five

Participants include Henry Godinez, Tiffany Renee Johnson, Satya Chavez, T.J. Gerckens, Doug Wright, Sydney Chatman and Lorin Latarro.

Join The Goodman for a special Live @ Five previewing its 2021 season. Moderated by Managing Producer Adam Belcuore, artists will share their unique insights into next season and share what is exciting and relevant about these works.

Tune in below!

