VIDEO: Get a Behind the Scenes Look at the Women of STEEL MAGNOLIAS at Drury Lane Theatre

Drury Lane Theatre is presenting the empowering story of love and friendship, Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling, directed by Johanna Mckenzie Miller. Due to demand, Steel Magnolias has been extended and now runs June 10 - August 7, 2022, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. The press opening is scheduled for Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

Get an inside look at the women of the show below!

The cast of Steel Magnolias includes Janet Ulrich Brooks (Ouiser), Amy J. Carle (M'Lynn), Lillian Castillo (Annelle), Cordelia Dewdney (Shelby), Elizabeth Ledo (Truvy), Susie McMonagle (Clairee), McKinley Carter (u/s Truvy, M'Lynn), Hannah Fernandes (u/s Shelby, Annelle), and Meighan Gerachis (u/s Ouiser, Clairee).

The all-female creative team bringing this story of friendship to life includes Angela Weber Miller (Scenic Designer), Jessica Pabst (Costume Designer), Lindsey Lyddan (Lighting Designer), Sarah Ramos (Sound Designer), Cassy Schillo (Properties Design), Emily Young (Hair & Wig Design), and Sammi Grant (Dialect Coach). The Production Stage Manager is Juli Hrovat-Walker.

In a beauty parlor in northwestern Louisiana, life is anything but boring. Steel Magnolias follows six women over the course of three years as they face life's challenges together and find comfort in one another. Embracing both laughter and tears, this story celebrates the power of female friendship.