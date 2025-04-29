VEAL World Premiere and More Set for A Red Orchid Theatre 33rd Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a groundbreaking 32nd season, A Red Orchid Theatre unveiled its 2025-26 productions, the Company’s 33rd season. Featuring the World Premiere productions of Jojo Jones’ VEAL and Hanna Kime’s THE TARGETED, and the Chicago Premiere of Anna Ouyang Moench’s BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA, season subscriptions are now on sale at m. Individual tickets ($30 - $50) will go on sale at a later date.

VEAL - World Premiere

Written by Jojo Jones

Directed by Ensemble Member dado

October 2 - November 9, 2025

Following a violent coup, a young woman named Chelsea becomes Queen of North America. Into her new palace walk three friends from middle school — Franny, Lulu, and Noa — with whom she hasn’t spoken in years. They’ve come to ask Chelsea for a big favor, but before she grants it, she’s going to make them revisit their shared friendship — and its terrible end.



BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA - Chicago Premiere

Written by Anna Ouyang Moench

Directed by Ensemble Member Kirsten Fitzgerald

Featuring Ensemble Member John Judd

January 15 – February 22, 2026

John and his daughter Caitlyn are birders. As they scan the skies over their backyard in suburban Maryland looking for elusive birds, years go by. Relationships begin and end. Children grow up and parents age. The climate and the world change in small and vast ways. BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA takes a close look at the relationship of a father and daughter over the course of a decade as they struggle to understand the parts of one another that defy understanding.

THE TARGETED - World Premiere

Written by Hanna Kime

Directed by Grace Dolezal-Ng

Featuring Ensemble Members Kirsten Fitzgerald, Lawrence Grimm, Sadieh Rifai, and Natalie West

April 23 – May 31, 2026

Welcome to the Unity and Hope Conference. A gathering of the most persecuted, tortured, and misunderstood people in the entire world. They call themselves Targeted Individuals, and they are victims of a vast and covert program of systematic torture, surveillance, and harassment by global intergovernmental powers. Over the course of this weekend in the woods they will discuss strategies to take down the deep state, bring awareness to their plight, and, despite their suffering, stay human.

