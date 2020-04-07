University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Announces 2020 BFA Digital Showcase
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Class of 2020 is going digital. In light of recent events, the graduating BFA Acting Class at UIUC has cancelled their live Chicago showcase, BUT that does not mean we won't be hearing from them! The UIUC Class of 2020 will be making their work available through a Digital Showcase. Their video, comprised of scenes, monologues, songs and sketches will go live on April 23 at 12pm CST and be available on their class website (uiucshowcase.com) throughout the summer. In addition to the UIUC BFA Digital Showcase, headshots and resumes will be available to download on the site. Don't miss these incredible artists combining live theatre and film into one exciting experience.
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign's BFA Acting program is a conservatory style program that combines intensive training with a personalized approach. Notable Alumni include Nick Offerman (Parks & Rec), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad), Theo Germaine (The Politician) & Jon Michael Hill (Steppenwolf Ensemble Member).
Featuring
Emma L. Anderson
Dane C. Brandon
Tafadzwa Diener
Katelin Dirr
Brian Seungheon Kim
Julia Gold
Gabriel Willem Herzog
Zoe Nemetz
Phillip Andrew-Monnett
Lily Ellora Newton
Kyle Norbut
Jackie Ovassapian
Ilana Wiener
Check them out at uiucshowcase.com