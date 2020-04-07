University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Announces 2020 BFA Digital Showcase

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Class of 2020 is going digital. In light of recent events, the graduating BFA Acting Class at UIUC has cancelled their live Chicago showcase, BUT that does not mean we won't be hearing from them! The UIUC Class of 2020 will be making their work available through a Digital Showcase. Their video, comprised of scenes, monologues, songs and sketches will go live on April 23 at 12pm CST and be available on their class website (uiucshowcase.com) throughout the summer. In addition to the UIUC BFA Digital Showcase, headshots and resumes will be available to download on the site. Don't miss these incredible artists combining live theatre and film into one exciting experience.

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign's BFA Acting program is a conservatory style program that combines intensive training with a personalized approach. Notable Alumni include Nick Offerman (Parks & Rec), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad), Theo Germaine (The Politician) & Jon Michael Hill (Steppenwolf Ensemble Member).

Featuring

Emma L. Anderson

Robert Bradley

Dane C. Brandon

Tafadzwa Diener

Katelin Dirr

Brian Seungheon Kim

Julia Gold

Gabriel Willem Herzog

Zoe Nemetz

Phillip Andrew-Monnett

Lily Ellora Newton

Kyle Norbut

Jackie Ovassapian

Erin Ryan

Kathleen Sullivan

Ilana Wiener

Check them out at uiucshowcase.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You