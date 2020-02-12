Underscore Presents THE REALITY OF LOVE & LIFE WITH EBRIN R. STANLEY Concert At The Edge Theater

Underscore Theatre Company is excited to offer a bonus event during this year's Chicago Musical Theatre Festival: a benefit concert curated and headlined by Ebrin R. Stanley, most recently seen in the highly acclaimed Chicago company of Hamilton as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison. The Reality of Love will take place on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10 pm at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. Tickets ($15 in advance, $20 at the door) are currently available at www.cmtf.org.

The Reality of Love & Life is an evening of music hosted, curated, written and performed by Ebrin R. Stanley, most recently seen as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison in the highly acclaimed Chicago company of Hamilton. The concert will also feature several guest performers, including Tessa Dettman and Steven Romero Schaeffer, who will be seen this spring in Underscore's world premiere musical Notes and Letters. A highlight of the evening includes a not to be missed Hamilton medley with a very special guest from the cast of Hamilton. A portion of proceeds from the evening will be donated to Underscore Theatre Company.

"I am thrilled to get the chance to headline this concert and give back to Chicago in a major way," says Stanley. "I fell in love with Underscore after seeing Proxy, there was so much rawness. Seeing new musicals come to life has always been a passion of mine, so I am honored to share my original content and support one of the best up and coming new works theatre right here in Chicago."

The concert will be under the music direction of Annabelle Lee Revak (piano) with Christian Moreno (drums), Jules Cunningham (guitar) and Becca Shertok (bass).

Comments Underscore Artistic Director Whitney Rhodes, "Ebrin is such a special artist and I can't wait for more of Chicago to hear his original music. He's put together a remarkable night of talent and I am humbled that Underscore gets to be the beneficiary of the evening."

The 6th Annual Chicago Musical Theatre Festival, produced by Underscore Theatre Company is running through February 23 at The Edge Theater. For more information on the eight brand new musicals, visit www.cmtf.org.





