UIS Performing Arts Center To Present AND THEN THEY CAME FOR ME: REMEMBERING THE WORLD OF ANNE FRANK

This powerful performance will take place on February 18th and 19th.

Feb. 10, 2023  

The UIS Performing Arts Center will present the first ever produced show with paid local actors, And Then They Came For Me: Remembering the World of Anne Frank by James Still. This powerful performance will take place on February 18th and 19th, and will feature an exceptional local cast, including Tim Conner, Joe Hardy, Connor McCloud, Avi McDaniel, Elisa Marti, Sarah Reisch, and Emma Shafer.

The production is directed by Carly Shank and stage managed by Meredith Vogel-Thomas. And Then They Came For Me tells the survival stories of Ed Silverberg and Eva Schloss, peers of Anne Frank, the young Jewish girl who captured the world's attention with her diary while hiding from the Nazis in Amsterdam during World War II. Ed and Eva appear on stage as teenagers and in real video interviews made when they were in their 60s.

"We are honored to bring this powerful production to the Springfield community," said Carly Shank, Artistic Programs Director at UIS PAC and director of the show. "It is so important that we share the stories of the Nazi rise to power and the horrors of the Holocaust in the hopes that the lessons of these atrocities from our recent human past can help us make a better future."

The performances will take place on February 18th at 4:30 pm and 7:30 pm and 19th at 2 pm and 4:30 pm, at the UIS Performing Arts Center in our intimate UIS Studio Theatre. Tickets are only $15 and available online at UISpac.com or at the UIS Ticket Office by calling (217) 206-6160. Don't miss this incredible unique theatrical experience that combines video interviews with Holocaust survivors Ed Silverberg and Eva Schloss with live actors recreating scenes from their lives during World War II. Get your tickets now for a powerful, emotional, and unforgettable piece of theater.

To purchase tickets, visit the UIS Performing Arts Center UISpac.com or call (217) 206-6160.



ABOUT THE UIS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER


Located on the campus of the University of Illinois Springfield, UIS Performing Arts Center hosts more than 120 performances annually. The UIS Performing Arts Center is a premier venue for live performances, theater, and music in Springfield, Illinois. Dedicated to promoting the arts and cultural events in the community, the center offers a diverse range of performances and events throughout the year, from concerts to comedy, and much more.




