Two Shows Added to Comedian ASHLEY GAVIN'S Sold-Out Engagement at The Den Theatre

Ashley Gavin is a stand-up comedian based in New York City. She's been featured on Netflix is a Joke, Hulu and Comedy Central.

Jan. 06, 2023  

Due to popular demand, The Den Theatre has added two additional stand-up performances for comedian Ashley Gavin on Thursday, February 23 at 7:15 pm and 9:30 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Gavin's four previously announced performances on February 24 - 25, 2023 are SOLD OUT. Tickets for the added shows are now on sale at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).

Ashley Gavin is a stand-up comedian based in New York City. She's been featured on Netflix is a Joke, Hulu and Comedy Central, but is best known for her viral crowd work videos on TikTok and her top charting podcast "We're Having Gay Sex."

Ashley is admired for her confidence, authenticity and unrelenting energy on stage. She is the only angry lesbian beloved by all, including old, straight, white guys. If you don't believe it, she was Carnival Cruiseline's first openly gay comedian. She exploded on the internet this year by showcasing her rare ability to authentically engage and improvise with guests on her podcast and audience members while on stage.

Performance schedule

Thursday, February 23 at 7:15 pm and 9:30 pm (NOW ON SALE!)

Friday, February 24 at 7:15 pm & 9:30 pm (SOLD OUT!)

Saturday, February 25 at 7:15 pm & 9:30 pm (SOLD OUT!)

COVID safety: Effective November 21, 2022, The Den Theatre will no longer require patrons to offer proof of vaccination for COVID-19 to gain entry into the facility. For the most up-to-date information on our venue's COVID precautions, please visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love - the theatre. The Den is home to six resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.




Natalie Weiss to Star as The Witch in INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre Photo
Natalie Weiss to Star as 'The Witch' in INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre
Up next in Paramount Theatre’s 2022-23 Broadway Series is Into the Woods, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s brilliant reimagining of the Grimm Brothers fairy tales, February 1-March 19, 2023.
Single Tickets For Music Theatre Works AVENUE Q And PIPPIN Go On Sale Tuesday, January 10 Photo
Single Tickets For Music Theatre Works' AVENUE Q And PIPPIN Go On Sale Tuesday, January 10
Music Theater Works has announced single tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at 11 a.m. for its first two productions in its 43rd season of productions, Avenue Q, March 9 – April 2, and Pippin, June 1 – June 25, at the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd.
Horseshoe Hammond Announces An Exciting Winter Lineup Of Live Concerts And Shows At The Ve Photo
Horseshoe Hammond Announces An Exciting Winter Lineup Of Live Concerts And Shows At The Venue
The legendary Horseshoe Hammond, the exceptional 400,000-square-foot property right along Lake Michigan at 777 Casino Center Drive in Hammond, Indiana, is taking advantage of the cooler winter season with some of the hottest names in music and comedy at the Venue, one of the most popular concert arenas in the region.
FEN by Caryl Churchill to be Presented at Court Theatre in February Photo
FEN by Caryl Churchill to be Presented at Court Theatre in February
Court Theatre is set to present the third production in its 2022/23 season: Fen by Caryl Churchill; directed by Vanessa Stalling. Fen runs February 10 – March 5, 2023.

