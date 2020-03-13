Trap Door Theatre Is Suspending Its Run Of LIPSTICK LOBOTOMY

Trap Door Theatre has announced that it is suspending its run of Lipstick Lobotomy.

They have released the following statement:

Due to the current concerns for safety and out of an abundance of caution around the coronavirus, Trap Door Theatre will be suspending the run of "Lipstick Lobotomy." As Broadway, Chicago theaters, and many other arts organizations consider postponing or canceling their shows, we hope to follow a similar protocol for the safety of our actors, staff, and patrons.

Trap Door also is postponing its spring run of "The Water Hen" that was scheduled to open May 7, 2020. New dates for the production in Chicago will be announced in the coming weeks, in addition to an update on the timeline of the show's tour scheduled for fall in eastern Europe, which also is postponed.

We are very sad to have to cancel this performance and hope that patrons might consider donating their ticket purchases to Trap Door; situations like this can take a strong toll on artistic communities, and every ticket purchase and donation can make a huge difference.





