Tonight's Performance of Disney's FROZEN Canceled at Cadillac Palace Theatre

Tonight's performance of the national tour of Disney's Frozen has been canceled due to breakthrough Covid-19 infections within the company.

All tickets for this performance will be automatically refunded.

Read the production's full statement here:

Tonight's December 21, 7:30 p.m. performance of @FrozenBroadway at the Cadillac Palace Theatre has been cancelled.



All ticket holders will receive a refund within 30 days from their point of purchase.





Frozen stars Caroline Bowman as "Elsa" and Caroline Innerbichler as "Anna," the sisters at the heart of the joy-filled musical. Joining them are principal cast members Austin Colby as "Hans," F. Michael Haynie as "Olaf," Mason Reeves as "Kristoff," Jeremy Morse as "Weselton," Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as "Sven," as well as Natalia Artigas ("Young Elsa"), Olivia Jones ("Young Anna"), Arwen Monzon-Sanders ("Young Elsa") and real-life sisters Natalie Grace Chan ("Young Elsa") and Victoria Hope Chan ("Young Anna").



Frozen also features Caelan Creaser, Jeremy Davis, Kristen Smith Davis, Colby Dezelick, Michael Everett, Berklea Going, Michael Allan Haggerty, Tyler Jimenez, Hannah Jewel Kohn, Marina Kondo, Dustin Layton, Nika Lindsay, Tatyana Lubov, Adrianna Rose Lyons, Michael Milkanin, Kyle Lamar Mitchell, Tony Neidenbach, Jessie Peltier, Naomi Rodgers, Brian Steven Shaw, Daniel Switzer, Zach Trimmer, Brit West, and Natalie Wisdom.

By the end of 2021 there will be five productions of Frozen around the world, including Australia, Japan, London and Hamburg. The Tony®-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre.



Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).



The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA.



Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).



Anne Quart serves as co-producer.



Individual tickets for Disney's Frozen are on sale now. Tickets are available for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. For more information or tickets, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com