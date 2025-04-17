TimeLine Theatre Names Miguel Fernández Director Of Development

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TimeLine Theatre has announced that Miguel Fernández has joined the company as Director of Development. Fernández joins TimeLine with more than 17 years of fundraising experience, primarily focused on securing major gifts for Chicago cultural organizations including the Art Institute of Chicago, WTTW|WFMT, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Joffrey Ballet, and Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago.

Fernández brings a wealth of experience raising funds for capital projects, art exhibitions, ballet productions, symphony concerts, local independent news, PBS programs, local history documentaries, classical radio broadcasts, arts education, community engagement, and numerous special events. Fernández's campaign experience includes the Art Institute's Building of the Century Campaign for the Modern Wing and the Imagining More Campaign for WTTW and WFMT.

“I am thrilled that Miguel has joined TimeLine Theatre as our new Development Director,” said TimeLine Executive Director Mica Cole. “He has a deep passion for the arts, and in his new role, we are confident Miguel will strengthen relationships with our incredible supporters and help ensure TimeLine continues to thrive and grow.”

“I am inspired by TimeLine's commitment to examining history,” responded Fernández. “I believe that history is essential to understanding the world today and theater allows historical themes to resonate in a powerful way. It's an experience you don't get through a screen—making direct eye contact with artists on stage, being in an environment meticulously designed from the set, to wardrobe, to lighting.”

At TimeLine, Fernández now leads the development team and is charged with spurring the successful completion of “IT'S TIME: The Campaign for TimeLine's New Home.” Far more than just a theater, TimeLine's new home is now under construction at 5035 N. Broadway in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood. Plans include an intimate black box theater seating up to 250 audience members, expanded area for the immersive lobby experiences that are a TimeLine hallmark, new opportunities for education and engagement, room to allow audience members to arrive early and stay late for theatergoing experiences that extend far beyond the stage, and more. Since launching its capital campaign, TimeLine Theatre has successfully raised more than $41 million toward the approximately $46 million project cost. For further information, visit timelinetheatre.com/its-time.

