Tickets on Sale for FOOTLOOSE at The Dolphin Show at Northwestern University

The Dolphin Show at Northwestern University has revealed that tickets will go on sale on November 3rd for its 83rd production, Footloose.

Produced by Aiden Kaliner, Ryan Lien and JingXi Yap and directed by Katherine Horton, the 83rd Annual Dolphin Show will present a new take on Footloose. When the young protagonist, Ren, moves to a small town called Bomont, he is faced with an oppressive reality: the town has outlawed dancing. The story follows Ren as he dares to be different, inspiring his new friends and challenging the authority of minister Shaw Moore. Centering the themes of self-expression and change, Footloose explores what can happen when one person decides to take a stand.

"We are incredibly excited to bring the energy and heart of Footloose to life onstage, sharing the artistry and talent of Northwestern students to the Evanston and Greater Chicago communities," producers Aiden Kaliner, Ryan Lien and JingXi Yap said. "Through this story of joy, resilience, and the power of self-expression, we hope to inspire diverse audiences to celebrate their individuality and make a change in their community."

"I'm excited to be telling a story during a historic time in our country and a historic time at Northwestern," director Katherine Horton said. "Our story is one that talks about the power of young people's voices and about fighting for what you believe in to make change, especially at a local level. It is my belief that art and theatre exist in the context of what's going on in our world. We cannot change that, but we can use this as an opportunity to celebrate community and practice heartfelt reflection."