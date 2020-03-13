There Will Be No Performances in The Auditorium Theatre For The Next 30 Days

The Auditorium Theatre has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

To our Auditorium Theatre community,

The health and safety of our patrons, staff, and artists is our highest priority. In accordance with the city of Chicago's mandate prohibiting gatherings of 1000 or more people due to the increasing threat of COVID-19 (coronavirus), there will be no performances or events at the Auditorium Theatre for the next 30 days.

If you have tickets to an upcoming performance in the next 30 days, the Auditorium Theatre will contact you in the next few days to discuss ticket options. Please be patient as we navigate the next steps, as we are expecting a high volume of inquiries.

At this difficult time, we are thankful to be a part of the Chicago arts community with all of you - our friends, colleagues, and patrons. We look forward to welcoming you to our landmark theatre in the future.

Sincerely,

The Auditorium Theatre





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You