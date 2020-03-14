Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre Performances of GREY GARDENS Will Proceed as Scheduled

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre's Grey Gardens performances will continue as scheduled.

The company has released the following statement regarding their change in policies:

We at Theo Ubique are committed to the health and safety of our artists, audience and staff and in light of growing concerns related to COVID-19, we have established new guidelines to help you feel safe and comfortable in our theater. At this time, our performances will proceed as scheduled but we will evaluate on a day-to-day basis whether performances will proceed based on the most up-to-date information from the government and public health experts.

Our new policies and practices include the following:

No change fees

We highly recommend that patrons who feel ill should not attend performances. To make this easier, we have waived all exchange fees until further notice. The Box Office will be happy to assist you to exchange tickets for another performance of Grey Gardens. Patrons should call the Box Office at (773) 939-4101. The Box Office is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Expanded cleaning protocols

We are committed to providing a healthy environment and are implementing additional cleaning and sanitizing routines.

Reducing seating capacity

To help increase distance between patrons in, we are removing some seats and reducing seating capacity by 20%. We will make every effort to keep an open seat between your party and neighboring parties and patrons are welcome to exchange their tickets without a fee to another, less crowded Grey Gardens performance if they wish.

Good Health Habits

The theatre community is a warm and friendly place; however we encourage everyone to find alternatives to shaking hands and will limit points of contact. We do not use paper tickets, and we will ask you to pick up your own program/playbill from a stack rather than having an usher hand one to you.

We also encourage staff and artists who are sick to stay home and to follow good health practices such as frequent hand washing, covering coughs and avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

We are monitoring this quickly evolving situation and will keep you updated via our website. As of now, all performances and events are continuing as scheduled. If you have additional questions or concerns, please contact our Box Office at (773) 939-4101 or boxoffice@theo-u.org;or Managing Director Mitchell Eaton at managingdirector@theo-u.org.

Tickets for GREY GARDENS are on sale now for performances through April 26, 2020 at www.theo-u.org or by phone at 773-939-4101 Wednesday-Sunday 12:00-5:00 PM .Performances are in the Howard Street Theatre, 721 Howard Street, Evanston.

Theo Ubique was founded in 1997 by artistic director Fred Anzevino. Productions were first staged at the Heartland Studio Theatre, and from 2004 to May 2018, at No Exit Café, where the company began focusing on musicals and revues, reigniting the cabaret theatre trend in Chicago. The company moved to the Howard Street Theatre, a venue owned and developed for Theo Ubique by the City of Evanston, in fall of 2018. Theo Ubique has produced more than 60 shows and won more than 60 Jeff Awards, having received nearly 150 nominations. The company also earned three After Dark Awards.





