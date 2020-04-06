Theatre In The Dark's Second Production Will Be an Adaptation Of H.G. Wells' THE WAR OF THE WORLDS, Performed Entirely In Total Darkness

Theatre in the Dark, a Chicago company that creates performances staged entirely in complete darkness, will mount as its second production a world premiere adaptation of the classic science-fiction thriller A WAR OF THE WORLDS (based on H.G. Wells' classic novel THE WAR OF THE WORLDS), adapted and produced by Mackenzie Gordon and Corey Bradberry.

In this 80-minute immersive experiential drama, H.G. Wells enters the 21st century as a Chicago science journalist thrust into the events of an alien invasion after a meteor from the "Red Planet" Mars crashes outside the suburbs of Chicago at the start of the new decade. Separated from family, friends and everything they've ever known, the eclectic cast of Chicagoland characters must do everything in their power to survive as our world comes crashing down around them.

As the Martians reveal their deadly Heat-Ray and their true intentions, whirling our characters into hair-raising chases across Chicago one question remains: is life on Earth doomed? Come with us into the dark and let your imagination run wild.

Inspired by Wells' classic novel written in 1897, as well as radio mystery plays of the '30s and '40s-including Orson Welles' immortal 1938 radio broadcast-A WAR OF THE WORLDS introduces the audience to opportunistic journalists, overconfident politicians, and paranoid doomsayers all battling for control of the microphone while the people of Chicago struggle below in a literal battle for life and death. This production is the brainchild of Producers Corey Bradberry and Mackenzie Gordon, who were also lead producers on 2019's THREE STORIES UP.

Performed entirely in the dark, A WAR OF THE WORLDS will combine recorded sound, live Foley effects, and the human voice from multiple actors -- performing in front, beside, and behind the audience -- to create a three dimensional soundscape far more enveloping and environmental than a mere radio play. Audiences are voluntarily blindfolded before entering the playing space and guided to their seats, and remove their blindfolds just before the performance begins to enjoy a pitch dark experience where the lights stay out until curtain call. A WAR OF THE WORLDS will be unique among Chicago theatre productions in that patrons with low visibility will enjoy exactly the same experience as their fellow audience members.

Bradberry says, "One of the oldest traditions in storytelling is the use of language and before that, simply the use of sound. No set designer could outdo the descriptive language of the father of science fiction H.G. Wells. Music, words, sound; these are the tools we use so the real star-your imagination-can take center stage." Audiences described Theatre in the Dark's 2019 production as "chilling", "surreal", and "like being dropped into the middle of a live audiobook."

A WAR OF THE WORLDS will be performed in "The Church on Thorndale", a "found space" for many years home to the Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church -- at 1244 W. Thorndale in Edgewater, where THREE STORIES UP was performed last fall. The production will be directed by Corey Bradberry and the cast will be announced later this summer.

WGN AM 720 Radio's Dean Richards quipped Theatre in the Dark's inaugural 2019 production THREE STORIES UP was "the greatest show you'll never see". The show was critically acclaimed as "ingenious" (chiIL live shows) with a "pretty near perfect" execution (Chicago Theatre Review), making it "a 'must see' as one of Chicago's more creative theatre adventures" (Buzz Center Stage).

Tickets and further information will be available this summer at www.theatreinthedark.com .





