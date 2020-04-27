Theatre In The Dark To Present Noir Thriller THREE STORIES UP: LIVE! ON THE AIR Online

Theatre in the Dark, a Chicago theatre company that creates performances staged entirely in complete darkness, is premiering a live digital adaptation of its fall 2019 smash hit THREE STORIES UP for two weekends only May 14 - 23.

In the noir mystery thriller by Canadian-born Chicago playwright Mackenzie Gordon, Vancouver transit cop Beatrice Dulaurier has found her detective husband's dead body, The police call it a suicide, but Beatrice doesn't buy that explanation. To find the truth, she enlists the help of her late husband's last known informant, a drug runner who carries secrets of his own. The two embark on a hair-raising investigation through the city's colorful characters in search of justice... and revenge. Inspired by hard-boiled paperback novels and the radio mystery plays of the '30s and '40s, THREE STORIES UP: LIVE! ON THE AIR introduces the audience to sadder-but-wiser, hard-boiled detectives and shady characters whose loyalties are never certain.

Tickets for all six online performances are Pay What You Can, with a $10 minimum, and are available now at www.theatreinthedark.com

THREE STORIES UP: LIVE! ON THE AIR combines recorded sound, live Foley effects, and human voices broadcast from separate locations to bring Vancouver's dark underbelly directly to your living room, creating an experience enjoyed by either individuals or groups from the comfort of home. Director Corey Bradberry says, "Unlike a podcast or recording, Theatre in the Dark is using 21st century technology to honor the tradition of radio dramas of the '30s and '40s, which were similarly broadcast live from local radio stations. While we would no doubt prefer to be performing in the same room as our audience, we're taking advantages of our stay-at-home circumstances and offering a theatre experience unlike any other to both Chicagoans and beyond." The virtual production is directed by Bradberry and the cast includes Bethany Arrington and playwright Mackenzie Gordon reprising their roles as Beatrice Delaurier and Gunnar Bjornsen.

Taryn Smith of PICTURE THIS POST described the fall 2019 production of THREE STORIES UP as "perfect for adventurous theatre-goers looking for a unique experience". Colin Thomas of VANCOUVER GREENROOM, in reviewing the 2016 premiere called the play "Viscerally compelling, THREE STORIES UP makes you pay attention-and it pays off. The plot is satisfyingly complex, and phrase by phrase Gordon's writing is gorgeous... very, very rewarding." Mark Robins of VANCOUVER PRESENTS said, "Gordon's words, helped immensely by the performances, paint vivid pictures that transcend gimmick."

Come with us into the dark and let your imagination run wild...

Tickets and more information at www.theatreinthedark.com





