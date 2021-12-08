Theatre Above The Law Announces Casting of GHOSTS OF CHERNOBYL

Theatre Above the Law has announced it's cast for the World Premiere play Ghosts of Chernobyl (previously set to open March 2020). Tickets at theatareaatl.org

The cast includes RJ Cecott, Jamie Redwood, CJ Lange-Embree, Ethan Carlson & Megan Clarke.

Ghosts of Chernobyl, by David Hartley (World Premiere, rescheduled due to COVID19) February 3-February 27, 2022 (Previews February 3 & 4) Directed by Michael Dalberg & Stage Managed by Stina Taylor

This play takes place in the control room of reactor 4 in the Chernobyl Nuclear Power plant in two separate times. The 1986 parts of the play take place shortly before the infamous accident. The 2011 parts take place shortly after the Exclusion Zone was opened to scientists and researchers.

Learn more at theatreatl.org.