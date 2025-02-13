Northlight Theatre and Theater Wit Announce Cast of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Northlight TheatreÂ its 2024â€“2025 season withÂ Joshua Harmonâ€™sÂ celebrated playÂ Prayer for the French Republic,Â directed byÂ Jeremy WechslerÂ in a co-production withÂ Theater Wit.Â Prayer for the French RepublicÂ runs April 10 â€“ May 11, 2025, at Northlight Theatre,Â 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie.Â The press opening is Thursday, April 17 at 7:30pm.Â

In 1944, a Jewish couple in Paris desperately awaits news of their missing family. More than 70 years later, the couple's great-grandchildren find themselves facing the same question as their ancestors: "Are we safe?" Following five generations of a French-Jewish family, Prayer for the French Republic is a sweeping look at history, home, and the effects of an ancient hatred. Winner of the 2022 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best New Off-Broadway Play, this celebrated work is from the author ofÂ Bad JewsÂ andÂ Significant Other.

Tickets for The Heart Sellers, Prayer for the French Republic,Â andÂ Twisted MelodiesÂ are now on sale through the box office, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie; 847.673.6300;Â northlight.org.

The cast includesÂ Janet Ulrich BrooksÂ (Marcelee Salomon),Â Rom BarkhordarÂ (Charles Benhamou),Â Rae GrayÂ (Elodie Benhamou),Â Max StewartÂ (Daniel Benhamou),Â Lawrence GrimmÂ (Patrick Salomon),Â Maya HlavaÂ (Molly),Â Henson KeysÂ (Pierre Salomon),Â Kathy ScambiatterraÂ (Irma Salomon),Â Torrey HansonÂ (Adolphe Salomon),Â Alex WeismanÂ (Lucien Salomon), andÂ Nathan BeckerÂ (Young Pierre Salomon).

The creative team isÂ Jeremy WechslerÂ (director),Â Joe SchermolyÂ (set designer),Â Mara BlumenfeldÂ (Costume Designer),Â JR LederleÂ (lighting designer),Â Joseph CerquaÂ (sound designer),Â Nicolas BartlesonÂ (prop designer),Â Katie KlemmeÂ (stage manager), andÂ Jyreika Guest (resident violence and intimacy coordinator).

