The Story Theatre's MARIE ANTOINETTE AND THE MAGICAL NEGROES Extends at Raven Theatre

Due to popular demand, The Story Theatre's Chicago premiere of Marie Antoinette and the Magical Negroes is pleased to add one additional week of performances, extending through Sunday, July 24, 2022 on Raven Theatre's Schwartz Stage, 6157 N. Clark St. (at Granville) in Chicago. Witten and directed by Chicago playwright and Governing Ensemble Member Terry Guest*, this new play explores rebellion and Black liberation through the lens of the French Revolution. Tickets for all performances are currently available at thestorytheatre.org or by calling (773) 338-2177.

The production features Nathaniel Andrew, Brenna DiStasio*, Keith Illidge, Danyelle Monson, Maya Vinice Prentiss, David Stobbe and Amber Washington. Understudies include Cat Christmas, Caitlin Dobbins, Jourdan Lewanda, Dylan Rogers and Marlene Slaughter.

This is a play about rage. Revolt. Revolution. Revenge. It is about what happens when Black people grow tired of sitting down and turning the other cheek. What are we left to do? Do we scream? Pray? Should we be peaceful? Should we riot? Can the tools we have used in the past possibly work for the future or do we need to write a new script? Using trap music, fashion shows and the backdrop of the French Revolution, Governing Ensemble member Terry Guest's Marie Antoinette & The Magical Negroes reimagines the myth of the lost monarchy and puts it into the hands and mouths of Black people.

The production team includes Jordan Dell Harris (Scenic Designer), Isaac-Jay Pineda (Costume Designer), Levi Wilkins (Lighting Design), Andrew Littleton (Sound Designer), Willow James (Composer), Ayanna Bria Bakari* (Choreographer), Thomas Russell (Violence Designer), Elijah Miller (Associate Sound Designer), Paul Michael Thomson* (COVID Safety Manager), Lucy Whipp* (Production Manager), Stina Taylor (Technical Director), Liz Gomez (Master Electrician), Brittney Brown (Associate Director), Sydney Ha (Community & Outreach Coordinator), Ariel Beller (Assistant Stage Manager), Lucy Whipp* (Stage Manager) and Meagan Dilworth and Paul Michael Thomson* (Producers).

Content Advisory: This production features strobe light effects and gunshot sound effects. This play explores violence of past and present, including gun violence, federal execution and discussion of lynching. If you would like more details before purchasing your ticket, please feel free to email production@thestorytheatre.org. The Story recognizes that individual sensitivities are myriad, and we encourage you to reach out with any questions.

COVID Protocols: The Story Theatre is proudly in residence at Raven Theatre and follows all COVID safety protocols accordingly. The Story and Raven currently require proof of vaccination and masking at all performances. Protocols subject to change closer to date of event. For all of Raven's current COVID- 19 and vaccination information, visit raventheatre.com/covid-19.