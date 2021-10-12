The Shoe Must Go On: Paramount's CINDERELLA A Perfect Fit For A Family Holiday Adventure

You may think you know the story, but you've never seen it like this. Paramount Theatre presents Cinderella, the beloved musical by the genius minds of Rodgers and Hammerstein, in a mesmerizing new production bringing a reimagined take on the classic children's story that has enchanted families for generations.

Paramount's Cinderella promises to come with all of the spectacle and splendor audiences have come to expect. Pumpkins will transform into horse-drawn carriages, right before your eyes. Jaws will drop as tattered rags magically become a beautiful gown. By the end of the show, young and old alike will wish fairy godmothers and glass slippers weren't just for fairy tales. After all, you're never too young for a little magic. And never too old to believe.

Completing the experience, Paramount's Grand Gallery will be fit for a royal ball, with a giant two-story Christmas tree and all the trimmings, making it the ideal backdrop for annual family photos.

Previews of Cinderella start November 10. Press opening is Friday, November 19 at 8 p.m. Cinderella runs through January 9, 2022. Tickets are $36 to $79. Cinderella is suggested for ages 5 and up. For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.