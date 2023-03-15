The Second City Announced Cast For 111th Mainstage Revue

Legendary Chicago comedy institution The Second City has announced the cast and crew of The Second City Mainstage's 111th Revue.

Resident stage alum (Soul Brother, Where Art Thou, Clown Car Named Desire and Apes Of Wrath) and former Second City Touring Company director Carisa Barreca will make her Mainstage directorial debut with an ensemble that includes Do the Right Thing, No Worries If Not returning members Andy Bolduc, Kiley Fitzgerald, Claire McFadden, Evan Mills, Julia Morales, and Sara Stock returning as Stage Manager.

This veteran cast will be joined by former Second City Touring Company member Jordan Stafford. Ryan Miera joins the ensemble as Music Director and Marla Cáceres joins as Assistant Director. The producing team includes Ed Wells (CEO), Elizabeth Howard (VP of Production), Jen Ellison (Artistic Director), Jeremy Smith (Managing Producer), and Thomas J. Troup II (Producer, Resident Stages).

One of the most exciting times in The Second City's creative timeline, The Second City Mainstage's 111th Revue - and its official title -- will develop in front of the audience over a multi-week process, meaning the public will have the chance to watch and participate in the creation of comedy history at the world's premier sketch comedy and improvisation institution.

Tickets start at $39.00 and are available by phone at 312-337-3992 or online at secondcity.com. The show schedule is as follows at The Second City Mainstage, 1616 N. Wells Street in Chicago starting April 4: Tuesdays-Thursdays at 8pm; Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm & 10pm; and Sundays at 7pm. An official press opening in June will be announced at a later date.

CARISA BARRECA (Director) is honored to be directing the 111th Mainstage Revue! Carisa is a Chicago native who has been performing with Second City for 15 years. She is an alum of The Second City's resident stage, where she wrote and performed in three critically acclaimed revues. She has had the honor of performing at Lyric Opera of Chicago with Sir Patrick Stewart and Reneé Fleming in The Second City's Guide to the Opera, at Goodman Theatre and at The Kennedy Center with Twist Your Dickens; and she wrote and performed in Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and Second City's collaboration The Art of Falling. She was also a writer, cast member, and associate director of the long-running and award-winning show, She The People. Other directing credits include Second City's National Touring Company, Second City's SING OUT, and Deck The Hallmark. Carisa is also a proud founder and artistic director of Matter Dance Company.

ANDY BOLDUC (Ensemble) is on all social media @andy_bolduc. A comedian, actor, and writer, he hails from Bangor, Maine. He studied political science at Colby College before moving to Chicago. A member of the Second City National Touring Company from 2018 to 2021, he joined the Mainstage ensemble in 2022 to write and perform the Jeff Award-nominated revue Do the Right Thing, No Worries If Not. In his free time, he performs with his best friends/former roommates/comedy group Cigarette Sandwich and hangs with his standup comedian brother Pat Bolduc, who is rapidly eclipsing him as the more famous half of the Bolduc family comedy dynasty.

MARLA CÁCERES (Assistant Director) is thrilled to be a part of the 111th Mainstage! She recently served as assistant director for the 46th e.t.c., Great Altercations, and has written and performed in several Second City productions, including debuts at the Kennedy Center, LaJolla Playhouse, and the Spanish/English El Show Mas Funny for the Arscht Center in Miami, her hometown. She was also a writer and performer for the acclaimed all-woman She The People, and facilitates improv workshops around the country for Second City Works. In addition to her work at Second City, Marla has worked for The Onion, writing comedy videos for multiple national brands, and performed as an improviser in several shows including the long-running improvised political satire Whirled News Tonight. She thanks her husband, James, for his never-ending love and support, and her kids Wyatt and Juniper, who are the funniest people she knows.

KILEY FITZGERALD (Ensemble) is from Boston, MA where they began their comedy career in the basement of a CVS at Boston's beloved Improv Asylum. Kiley's road at The Second City began with a regional show in Boston and then moved on quickly to a thing of the past called Boat Co- where they did shows like this EXCEPT it was on a cruise ship. Since then Kiley was a member of The Second City Touring Company (Redco for life!) and this is their second revue on Mainstage. This show is dedicated to the people they love; Steven & the girls, Chumley& Kara, The Box Car Children of IA, their kindergarten best friend Chris and especially and always to their step-dad and mother- 2 of the funniest people to have ever walked this Earth. Kiley is repped by Grossman Jack Talent and Brillstein Entertainment.

CLAIRE MCFADDEN (Ensemble) is from Evanston, IL, and graduated from Carleton College with a degree in Environmental Studies. Before joining Mainstage, she toured with The Second City Touring Company (BlueCo) and was a writer and managing editor at Jackbox Games. At Jackbox, she pitched the games Blather 'Round and Quixort, as well as writing on favorites like Quiplash and Drawful. She loves reading, drawing, snorkeling, whales, coffee, cats, balconies, and making videos. You can watch those videos (and order a zine!) at clairemcfadden.com.

RYAN MIERA (Music Director) has been music directing since 2005. He's worked with iO, The Annoyance, MCL, Baby Wants Candy, The Revival, and is the head music director for ComedySportz Chicago. He also spent four months with The Second City aboard Norwegian Cruise Lines as well as four years with The Second City National Touring Company with two casts (Green and Blue!). His band, Yellow Pills, can be streamed/purchased on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, & Apple Music. They're currently on Mint 400 Records.

EVAN MILLS (Ensemble) began working at Second City in 2018, spending a summer performing at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. in Generation Gap. Evan was also a 2017 Bob Curry Fellowship recipient, has performed with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in the Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra, and has toured with The Second City Touring Company. He has written and performed in two Mainstage Revues, including Together at Last and the current revue Do the Right Thing, No Worries If Not for which he was Jeff Nominated for Outstanding Performer in a Revue, Ensemble in a Revue, and also named one of the "Ten Best Theater Performances of 2022" in the Chicago Tribune. Evan co-created and wrote Queer Eye: The Musical Parody and can most recently be seen in the 2023 CBS Showcase.

JULIA MORALES (Ensemble) is performer, writer, director, teacher, and mentor originally from Houston, TX. She attended the University of Houston - School of Theatre & Dance and graduated from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA). Jules studied improv comedy in Houston and later moved to New York after receiving the NBC Diversity Scholarship to study both sketch and improv comedy at The PIT, UCB, and Magnet Theater. She has performed in countless festivals and shows all over the country. She has also performed with The Second City on Norwegian Cruise Lines. She was a 2018 Bob Curry Fellow and was later cast as an ensemble member of the Second City GreenCo Touring Company. She successfully completed her first Second City Mainstage revue, Do the Right Thing, No Worries If Not. In 2020, she founded a nonprofit organization called the Stepping Stone Theater which celebrates diversity in the comedy community. Outside of performing eight shows a week, Jules is a master movie buff, a self care enthusiast, and an avid traveler. You can also catch her teaching and directing at the Annoyance and DePaul University (starting in fall 2023).

JORDAN STAFFORD (Ensemble) is an actor, writer and illustrator born and raised in the dope dope city of Detroit, (Pronounced Dae*Twah if you're fancy) Michigan. Stafford is an alum of the Viacom CBS Showcase 2022 and The Second City's National Touring Company. He was also a 2022 New Faces Character in the Just For Laughs Festival held in Montreal. Stafford is represented by Paonessa Talent and Brillstein Entertainment.

SARA STOCK (Stage Manager) is just jazzed to return for her second mainstage revue. She's done a lot of cool shows in the building, including Do the Right Thing, No Worries If Not, Julia Sweeney: Older & Wider & Legendary Laughs. She also got to tour with her beloved RedCo on The Second City National Touring Company.

The Second City opened its doors in 1959 as a small comedy cabaret and has since grown to become the world's most influential name in improv and comedy. Second City's stages, Touring Companies, and Training Centers across North America have proudly been the launch pad for many of the funniest names on the planet, including John Belushi, John Candy, Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, Chris Farley, Tina Fey, Keegan-Michael Key, Eugene Levy, Tim Meadows, Bill Murray, Mike Myers, Suzy Nakamura, Catherine O'Hara, Amy Poehler, Gilda Radner, Sam Richardson, Joan Rivers, Amber Ruffin, Jason Sudeikis, and Steven Yeun, among many more.