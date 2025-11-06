The Joffrey Ballet Marks 10 Years Of Christopher Wheeldon’s THE NUTCRACKER At The Lyric Opera House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Joffrey Ballet will celebrate the 10th anniversary of Christopher Wheeldon’s The Nutcracker this December with 27 performances at the Lyric Opera House (20 N. Upper Wacker Dr.), running December 5–28, 2025. Set against the backdrop of the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, Wheeldon’s reimagined production has become one of the city’s defining holiday traditions.

“When we reimagined The Nutcracker a decade ago, our goal was to create a love letter to Chicago — a story rooted in its history and reflective of its people,” said Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE. “Christopher Wheeldon brought that vision to life with extraordinary artistry. It’s deeply rewarding to see how this production has become woven into the city’s cultural fabric.”

“This season, audiences will see refreshed hand-painted backdrops and a dazzling new 3D Golden Statue,” added President and CEO Greg Cameron. “As we celebrate our 70th anniversary and 30 years in Chicago, The Nutcracker stands as a tribute to this city and the community that has made our story possible.”

Wheeldon’s Nutcracker follows young Marie as she awakens on Christmas Eve to an epic battle between toy soldiers and the Rat King before being swept into a dreamlike journey through the fairgrounds of the World’s Columbian Exposition. Set to Tchaikovsky’s score, the production features new staging, puppetry, and design inspired by Chicago’s architectural and cultural history.

The creative team includes Julian Crouch (set and costume design), Brian Selznick (story concept), Basil Twist (puppetry), Natasha Katz (lighting design), and Ben Pearcy/59 Productions (projection design). Music will be performed live by the Lyric Opera Orchestra conducted by Scott Speck, Music Director of The Joffrey Ballet.

Tickets are available through the Lyric Opera Box Office at 20 N. Upper Wacker Dr., by phone at 312.386.8905, or online at joffrey.org. The Joffrey Ballet is the only authorized ticket seller for this production.