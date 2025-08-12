The Goodman's Centennial Season to Start Next Month With ASHLAND AVENUE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



When Goodman Theatre opened its doors in fall of 1925, its first audiences were treated to ground-breaking new plays; now, one hundred years later, Chicago audiences are first to experience two world-premiere productions that launch the theater’s milestone Centennial 2025/2026 Season.

The season opener, Ashland Avenue, is a new play by Lee Kirk, directed by Walter Artistic Director Susan V. Booth and featuring Jenna Fischer (The Office’s Pam Beesly), Francis Guinan (The Cherry Orchard), Will Allan (The Cherry Orchard), Cordelia Dewdney (Drury Lane’s Steel Magnolias) and Chiké Johnson (Toni Stone) in the 856-seat Albert Theatre. Next, the world-premiere punk/metal/hip-hop musical Revolution(s) by Zayd Ayers Dohrn (Horton Foote New American Play Prize winner) with music by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave and The Nightwatchman), rocks the 350-seat flexible Owen Theatre, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III (Broadway’s Thoughts of a Colored Man). Chicago’s favorite holiday tradition returns for its 48th year: Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, directed for the first time by BOLD Artistic Producer Malkia Stampley, starring Christopher Donahue as Ebenezer Scrooge for his second season. Auditions for young performer roles—including Tiny Tim—take place September 20. The full cast of Ashland Avenue appears below; casting for Revolution(s) and A Christmas Carol will be announced soon.

Tickets are now on sale for all three productions: Ashland Avenue (September 6 – October 5, $33-$148); Revolution(s) (October 4 – November 9, $33-$103); and A Christmas Carol (November 15 – December 31, $33-$172). Visit the Box Office (170 N. Dearborn).

ABOUT ASHLAND AVENUE

Directed by Susan V. Booth

Book by Lee Kirk

September 6 – October 5 | Albert Theatre

$33-$148

GoodmanTheatre.org/Ashland

Pete’s TV and Video has served Chicagoland for 40+ years, its plucky owner famous for his legendary commercials and customer care. But it’s a new era, and Pete’s last store location is struggling while Sam—his daughter and family business heir apparent—has different dreams. Starring Chicago’s Francis Guinan (The Cherry Orchard) and Emmy Award-nominee Jenna Fischer (The Office), this hilarious and moving new play asks what happens when we step outside of our parents' footsteps to follow our heart?

CAST

Will Allan…Charlie

Cordelia Dewdney…Jess

Jenna Fischer…Sam

Francis Guinan…Pete

Chiké Johnson…Mike

Understudies for the production include Daniel Ajak (Mike), Adam Benjamin (Charlie), Maura Kidwell (Sam), Hannah Ruwe (Jess) and Don Tieri (Pete).

ENHANCED AND ACCESSIBLE PERFORMANCES

Visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Access for more information about The Goodman’s accessibility efforts.

ASL-Interpreted: September 26 at 7:30pm – An ASL interpreter signs the action/text as played.

Audio-Described: September 27 at 2pm; Touch Tour; 12:30pm – Action audibly enhanced via headset.

Spanish-Subtitled: September 27 at 7:30pm – Spanish-translated dialogue via LED sign.

Open-Captioned: September 28 at 2pm – LED sign presents dialogue in sync with the performance.

ABOUT REVOLUTION(S)

Book by Zayd Ayers Dohrn

Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III

Music and Lyrics by Tom Morello

October 4 – November 9 | Owen Theatre

$33-$103

GoodmanTheatre.org/Revolutions

When soldier and aspiring musician Hampton Weems comes home from Afghanistan, he finds the South Side of Chicago is also occupied territory—and he’s accidentally joined the resistance. Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tom Morello brings a ground-breaking new musical to our intimate Owen Theatre about a young artist finding his voice, why violence is as American as cherry pie, and how young radicals—across generations—are still motivated by love.

ENHANCED AND ACCESSIBLE PERFORMANCES

Visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Access for more information about The Goodman’s accessibility efforts.

ASL-Interpreted: October 24 at 7:30pm – An ASL interpreter signs the action/text as played.

Audio-Described: October 25 at 2pm; Touch Tour; 12:30pm – Action audibly enhanced via headset.

Spanish-Subtitled: October 25 at 7:30pm – Spanish-translated dialogue via LED sign.

Open-Captioned: October 26 at 2pm – LED sign presents dialogue in sync with the performance.

ABOUT A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Book by Charles Dickens

Directed by Malkia Stampley

Adapted by Tom Creamer

November 15 – December 31 | Albert Theatre

$33-$172

GoodmanTheatre.org/Carol

Rediscover a Dickens classic with an adaptation that “makes you believe kindness can win” (Chicago Tribune). Follow Ebenezer Scrooge, a businessman whose disdain for the holidays is transformed on Christmas Eve. Malkia Stampley directs for the first time, with Christopher Donahue returning as Scrooge after a “historical standout” performance in his 2024 debut (WGNRadio.com). Featuring a “first-rate cast and marvelous staging” (Chicago Sun-Times), this tale remains “the best Christmas story ever told” (Time Out Chicago).

Calling all Tiny Tim hopefuls! The Goodman will hold an open call casting event on September 20 to fill youth performer roles. Registration begins at 8:30am and ends at 10:30am sharp, with auditions from 9am-2pm. Visit GoodmanTheatre.org or email Casting@GoodmanTheatre.org for more information. Members of the media who wish to cover this event should email Press@GoodmanTheatre.org to coordinate.

ENHANCED AND ACCESSIBLE PERFORMANCES

Visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Access for more information about The Goodman’s accessibility efforts.

ASL-Interpreted: December 5 at 7:30pm – An ASL interpreter signs the action/text as played.

Audio-Described: December 6 at 2pm; Touch Tour; 12:30pm – Action audibly enhanced via headset.

Spanish-Subtitled: December 7 at 7pm – Spanish-translated dialogue via LED sign.

Open-Captioned: December 7 at 2pm – LED sign presents dialogue in sync with the performance.

Sensory-Friendly: December 28 at 2pm – Lights and sounds are softened; sensory items available.