The Good, The Bad & The Ugly Sweater: Second City Brings Holiday Revue To Aurora's Copley Theatre

It's the most depress...no...sorrow... no...wonderful-ish time of the year!

Don't miss Paramount's annual end-of-year tradition bringing The Second City's renowned brand of holiday hilarity to downtown Aurora.

This year, The Second City's Holiday Revue: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly Sweater will give audiences the holly jollies in the intimate confines of the Copley Theatre in Aurora's North Island Center, 8 E. Galena Blvd., a stage so intimate you're never more than 70 feet from all those seasonal songs and gut-busting holiday skits.

Performances are November 29-December 22: Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $37. Buy early, as these shows will sell out.

For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office, 23 E. Galena Blvd., across the street from the Copley Theatre, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. This production is for audiences 18 years and older due to strong adult language and content.

So find out what happens when you take The Second City's best and brightest comedians, roll 'em around in some tinsel and eggnog, and throw in your ugliest holiday sweater. Before you can say "Aunt Shirley is drunk and trying to put antlers on the dog again," you've got another holiday show ready to roast the chestnuts outta all the things we lovingly loathe about the holiday season.





